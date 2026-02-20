Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Days®, Vintage Soda Shop themed event will be held on Feb 27th - March 1, 2026!

Vintage Market Days® exciting Vintage Soda Shop themed spring event will present more than 85 vendors and Special Live Musical Performances at the 3-day event Bringing the Vintage Experience to You®, the Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® exciting second edition at Suites of Market Square will feature a fun Vintage Soda Shop theme. Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner is thrilled to be bringing our Vintage Market Days® to the Suites at Market Square for its spring Vintage Soda Shop event. Join VMD at the Suites of Market Square, in High Point Feb 27 - March 1, 2026, to experience live music throughout the 3-day event. The Vintage Market Days®, event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’.

Vintage Market Days® Spring event in downtown High Point will present more than 85 vendors and Special Live Musical Performances at the 3-day event.

Our Vintage Soda Shop-themed event is an opportunity to bring friends and families together. To feel nostalgia for this era—the pastel colors, the music, the milkshakes, and the sense of community.” — Amanda Benedict, The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysspring event at the Suites at Market Square is primed to be one of the biggest events in the show's history. With an exciting Vintage Soda Shop themed event that will feature over 85 vendors, a 10% increase from its fall showcase. VMD’s upcoming show is also excited to announce it will bring back some shopper favorites and retro soda shop enthusiasts, as well as welcome 30+ new vendors to its spring lineup of local crafts, artists, clothing, jewelry, and so much more.“We cannot wait to welcome guests into our new forever home at the Suites at Market Square! Step back in time and visit our Vintage Soda Shop, where the sodas are sweet, the vibes are retro, the decor is colorful, and every corner feels like a blast from the past.” Amanda Benedict, owner and show producer of Vintage Market Daysin the Piedmont Triad, commented.Bringing the Vintage Experience to You, Piedmont-Triad Vintage Market Daysthree-day event, kicks off in less than two-weeks, on Friday, Feb 27 at 10 am through Sunday, March 1, at 3 pm, and delivers a vintage-inspired, upscale indoor/outdoor market that brings the public and sought-after local vendors, makers, and artisans together. For a unique showcase that combines original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable treats, seasonal plantings, and much more. For Piedmont-Triad locals who are unfamiliar with Vintage Market Days, this event is created as an inclusive and interactive public event for the whole family, and is a unique opportunity to meet with local artisans and vendors who display their talents, passions and creativity, and is regarded by Country Living, “As one of the 7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss!”“Our fun Vintage Soda Shop themed event is an exciting opportunity designed to bring vintage enthusiasts, friends and families together. I’ve always loved the nostalgic feel of this era—the pastel colors, the music, the milkshakes, and the sense of community that came with gathering around the counter. And nothing’s sweeter than a little nostalgia and who doesn’t love a good milkshake, so take a step back in time and join us at the Vintage Soda Shop!” Amanda Benedict commented.Amanda Benedict added, “We are excited to debut our new Vintage Soda Shop T-shirt in advance of the show for only $24 (event price is $28). Guests can pre-purchase their tee when they purchase tickets online. Then you can pick up a Pre-Ordered VMD™ tee at the front entrance when you check in.” Vintage Soda Shop T-shirts can also be purchased for full price at the door. From retro soda shop to vintage and antique enthusiasts, the spring show curates a combination of local crafts, artists, clothing, and jewelry vendors.“Our spring show is more than just celebrating that classic, feel-good Americana essence—but with our own Vintage Market Days twist, and a ton of new exciting vendors! With the goal of bringing the vintage experience to attendees across the Piedmont-Triad and beyond. For a unique shopping experience that supports local artisans, handmade, vintage artists and makers, with delicious food and snack vendors under one roof.” Amanda Benedict shares.The Spring Vintage Market Daysis proud to partner with a variety of local and artisanal vendors from across the Triad and throughout North Carolina, with additional vendors traveling in from 10+ states — including as far away as Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Texas.Mad Dash Mixes, Co-owner Sherri Leal, commented, “Mad Dash Mixes is excited to be part of Vintage Market Days once again! Our recipes and mixes make home cooking easy and unforgettable, and our dry spice blends are bursting with flavor and faster than takeout. Come taste for yourself why customers say we’re better than some restaurants! Just don't blame us when you start craving a dip at 9 a.m.!" Family-owned and operated Mad Dash Mixes, based out of Texas, is one of Vintage Market Daysshopper favorites, and their biggest supporters and sponsors, and is known far and wide for their bold flavors and quick-fix spice blends that’ll make your kitchen smell like a five-star restaurant.In addition to 85+ vendors, the spring show will feature live music acts throughout the 3-day event. Starting on Friday, Feb 27, from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm, Anne Mertson kicks off the weekend’s musical performances. Anne, a female solo artist, whose guitar performance will leave you wanting more and dancing in the aisles. Then on Saturday, Feb 28, from 9:30 am -3:30 pm, Swansibs - Sam Swanson on the guitar and Sarah Swanson on keyboards, are a brother/sister duo, blend their sultry singing to deliver a warm rendition of original songs and Top 40 hits. Closing out the weekend’s live entertainment, Sam Swanson and his guitar will be returning for his solo act on Sunday, March 1, from 11 am to 2 pm.Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, one of VMD’s biggest community supporters, shares, “We are thrilled to host this Triad favorite in High Point! Vintage Market Dayscomplements our destination brand, pairing our hub of creativity with design enthusiasts near and far,” Visit High Point, the travel and tourism organization that helps to keep the Triad community informed on —What’s new, What’s coming, and What events can’t be missed —has been a supportive partner since VMD announced their were moving to High Point for their Fall ‘25 show.Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysevent hours start on Friday, Feb 27, with an Early Buying Event: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and continue on Saturday, Feb 28, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and General Admission is from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1. Guests are encouraged to save time and purchase advanced tickets: a 3-day pass for only $15, which includes Friday's early access and shopping on Saturday/Sunday, or a 2 Day Saturday/Sunday Pass for $10. Accompanied children under 12 are free. As an added bonus, once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend, and tickets are sold at entry via Cash and credit cards.Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and wear comfortable shoes, as some free parking options may require a short walk. The closest parking is the Plaza Parking Deck, located directly across the street from the main entrance, with parking available for $1 per hour. Free parking options include the Showplace Lot (211 E. Commerce Ave), which is ideal for larger vehicles, as well as the Market Square Tower Lot (High Ave. & Lindsay St.), the Ice House Lot (Lindsay St. & W. Kivett Dr.), and permitted street parking in the surrounding area. Guests needing drop-off access may use the front circle drive at the main entrance of The Suites at Market Square on Commerce Avenue for added convenience.For artisans, artists, and vintage makers, looking to participate in the future show, the Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysis accepting applications for Fall 2026 - Spring 2027. Providing a creative space to present their original hand-made collections, local artists and makers are invited to apply to become a vendor. Vintage Market Dayslooks to partner with Vendors specializing in antique/vintage, repurposed, and handmade items, as well as inspired clothing and home decor; prepackaged food vendors; artisan desserts; bakery and pastry makers; and even gardening enthusiasts.“Each Vintage Market Daysevent, we work to carefully select not only the highest quality of merchandise but a fun assortment of vintage and antique designs, crafted by makers and artisans who compliment one another for a one of a kind, Vintage Experience,” Amanda Benedict, Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysowner shared, “It’s simple and easy to create your FREE vendor profile to get started today, with an opportunity to participate in one of over 60 vintage market events that happen all across the country.”About Vintage Market DaysVintage Market Daysis an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a little more. Vintage Market Daysevents are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Daysevent is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.Vintage shoppers are encouraged to sign up on Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysemail list to stay in the loop for exclusive access to ticket deals and special flash sale discounts as we get closer to the show! And follow them on social media to stay connected: @facebook.com/vintagemarketdaysofpiedmonttriadand @instagram.com/vintagemarketdayspiedmonttriad.###

