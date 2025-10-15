Integrity Cap Preps SBA Applicants Now, Ensuring They’re First in Line to Fund When Government Reopens

With instant SBA eligibility and a 50+ lender network, Integrity Cap helps businesses prep now and secure fast funding post-shutdown.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal government shutdown pausing new Small Business Administration (SBA) loan processing, Integrity Cap is urging small business owners not to wait.Thanks to its exclusive national lender network and proprietary IntegriTech SBA processing technology, applicants can submit SBA loan packages today and be fully prepared to fund the moment the government reopens.“Don’t wait for Washington,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “We can analyze, package, and process your SBA application now - so when SBA systems flip back on, your file is first in line. That could mean the difference between missing an opportunity and securing the growth capital you need.”Ready Now, Funded FirstIntegrity Cap’s SBA eligibility checker - the first technology in history to deliver instant SBA eligibility results, allows borrowers to know their status in minutes, not months. While federal systems are paused, the firm continues to:1) Pre-qualify borrowers without credit impact2) Analyze 100+ pages of financials with AI accuracy3) Build audit-ready loan packages for fast-track approvals4) Queue files to be submitted at the front of the line post-shutdownExclusive Lending Network Remains ActiveBeyond SBA programs, Integrity Cap’s 50+ conventional bank and credit partners remain fully operational, offering term loans, credit lines, and MCA refinancing with competitive monthly-payment structures. This ensures small businesses can still access capital even while SBA pipelines are frozen.Proof of Speed: SBA 7(a) in 2.5 WeeksEarlier this quarter, Integrity Cap funded an SBA 7(a) loan of $350,000 on a 10-year term in just 2.5 weeks, a process that traditionally takes 2–6 months. This milestone demonstrates how technology and lender relationships combine to accelerate timelines that were once considered impossible.A New Standard for Small Business LendingIntegrity Cap’s mission is to democratize access to capital by giving every qualified entrepreneur the speed, transparency, and support they deserve. By merging exclusive bank access with AI-powered SBA processing, the firm ensures that small businesses won’t lose precious time to government gridlock.“Business doesn’t stop during a shutdown - and neither should your financing,” Carlucci added. “With Integrity Cap, you’ll be ready now and funded first.”About Integrity CapIntegrity Cap is a national business financing firm committed to transparent, monthly-payment lending solutions. Through its proprietary IntegriTech platform and exclusive network of 50+ banks and SBA partners, Integrity Cap has delivered more than $500 million in growth capital to U.S. businesses. The company partners with brokers, ISOs, and bank BDOs to simplify underwriting, accelerate approvals, and expand access to affordable financing - even during government shutdowns.Learn more: https://integritycap.ai

