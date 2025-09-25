Integrity Cap Showcases $500K–$955K Funding Successes, Delivering Major Savings for Small Businesses

From law firms to auto dealers, Integrity Cap secured up to $955K in funding and cut client payments by up to $32K per month.

Our mission is to democratize access to capital and make sure small business owners finally have an honest, affordable path forward” — Matthew Carlucci

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Cap Celebrates Breakthrough Client Success Stories with Life-Changing SBA and Bank Financing.Integrity Cap, the nation’s leader in transparent, bank-backed small business financing, is proud to announce a series of recent client success stories that showcase the life-changing impact of its lending programs.From medical practices to auto dealerships and small business owners escaping predatory debt, these wins highlight Integrity Cap’s mission to deliver ethical, affordable financing where it matters most.1. Law Firm Company – $600,000 Growth Package, $37,000 in Monthly SavingsA growing law firm secured $600,000 in combined working capital and debt refinance, cutting $37,000 per month off its expenses. With steady monthly savings and fresh capital, this firm is now able to expand services and hire more attorneys to meet rising client demand.2. Auto Dealership – $955,000 in Financing, $31,000 in Monthly SavingsAn independent auto dealership received nearly $1 million in financing to stabilize operations and refinance debt. The deal reduced monthly obligations by $31,000, allowing the business to replenish inventory, provide more competitive offers to customers, and secure local jobs.3. Real Estate Company – $500,000 Growth & Refinance, $32,000 in Monthly SavingsOne real estate company closed a $500,000 financing package combining working capital with a major debt refinance. The shift to affordable, monthly-payment financing created $32,000 in savings every month, enabling the firm to reinvest in new projects and fuel local housing development.4. Medical Spa – $475,000 in Funding, $12,000 in Monthly SavingsA community-focused medical spa secured $475,000 in new funding, reducing its monthly payments by $12,000. The business is using the savings to purchase advanced treatment equipment and hire additional staff, bringing better healthcare options to the community it serves.5. Health & Wellness Medical Care – $489,000 in Funding, $14,000 in Monthly SavingsThis health and wellness provider secured $489,000 in growth capital and achieved $14,000 in monthly savings by refinancing expensive debt. These resources allow the practice to expand care programs, invest in patient technology, and continue serving families in need.A Commitment to Small Business Growth“These aren’t just numbers on a page, they represent jobs saved, communities strengthened, and businesses given a second chance,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “Our mission is to democratize access to capital and make sure small business owners finally have an honest, affordable path forward.”With each deal, Integrity Cap reinforces its reputation as the go-to partner for businesses looking to escape high-cost financing and embrace sustainable, monthly-payment solutions backed by real banks and SBA programs.About Integrity CapIntegrity Cap is a national business financing firm specializing in SBA and bank-backed monthly-payment lending solutions. With innovative technology, exclusive bank relationships, and a borrower-first model, Integrity Cap has delivered more than $500 million in growth capital to U.S. businesses.Learn more: https://integritycap.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.