Integrity Cap Keeps Deals Moving Amid Government Shutdown with Active Conventional Lending Network

While SBA systems pause, Integrity Cap empowers brokers and BDOs to keep pipelines flowing with instant SBA prep and active bank-backed loans.

Our partners know they can keep submitting deals and know their clients will either be approved now through our conventional programs, or ready to close quickly once SBA is back online.” — Matthew Carlucci

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the federal government shutdown stalls critical Small Business Administration (SBA) program applications, Integrity Cap announced today that it will continue to move deals forward through its exclusive conventional lending network and proprietary IntegriTech platform.While SBA systems pause, leaving many brokers and banks unable to process borrower applications, Integrity Cap’s nationwide relationships with more than 50 bank and credit partners remain fully active. This allows businesses to continue securing great financing options for without delay.SBA Deals Prepped and ReadyIntegrity Cap’s real-time SBA eligibility checker and AI-powered underwriting tools remain online throughout the shutdown, ensuring that SBA-bound borrowers don’t lose momentum. Deals can be pre-qualified, fully packaged, and made ready to submit for approval the moment SBA systems reopen.“Government shutdowns create uncertainty for small businesses,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “But that doesn’t mean we have to stop serving businesses that need us. With our technology, borrowers can understand eligibility in minutes, not months, and we can keep applications moving in the background until SBA systems are live again.”Conventional Lending Network Stays OpenFor clients who cannot afford to wait, Integrity Cap’s conventional lending programs remain unaffected by the shutdown. Through its extensive bank-backed network, the firm continues to fund term loans, credit lines, and MCA refinancing solutions, offering businesses stable, monthly-payment financing even while SBA pipelines are frozen.“This is the advantage of working with Integrity Cap,” Carlucci added. “When one door closes, another is always open. Our partners know they can keep submitting deals and know their clients will either be approved now through our conventional programs, or ready to close quickly once SBA is back online.”A Reliable Partner in All Environments:- One Submission, Every Option: Access 50+ active bank and SBA programs.- Conventional Funding Active: Monthly-payment loans and refinancing available now.- SBA Pre-Qualification: Instant eligibility and full packaging during the shutdown.- Faster Processing: AI-powered underwriting delivers 85% faster decisions than traditional review.With these resources, Integrity Cap empowers brokers to keep pipelines flowing, protect client relationships, and deliver capital continuity regardless of federal disruptions.About Integrity CapIntegrity Cap is a national business financing firm committed to transparent, monthly-payment lending solutions. Through its proprietary IntegriTech platform and exclusive network of 50+ banks and SBA partners, Integrity Cap has delivered more than $500 million in growth capital to U.S. businesses. The company partners with accounting firms, brokers, ISOs, and bank BDOs to simplify underwriting, accelerate approvals, and expand access to affordable financing - even during government shutdowns.Learn more: https://integritycap.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.