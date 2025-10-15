Western Cape Mobility showcases digital Learner’s Licence Testing for deaf applicants

The Western Cape Department of Mobility, in partnership with the Breede Valley Municipality and the National Institute for the Deaf (NID), yesterday (14 October 2025) hosted a Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing (CLLT) Demonstration for a Deaf Learner at the Breede Valley Traffic Department in Worcester.

This initiative forms part of Mobility Month, highlighting the Western Cape Government’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and integrity in delivering modern, citizen-focused mobility services.

The CLLT system, which replaces the outdated manual testing process, ensures equal access, improved accuracy, and real-time results for all applicants. The system’s built-in accessibility features allow Deaf and hearing-impaired applicants to complete the test independently, eliminating the need for an interpreter and ensuring dignity, independence, and fairness in the testing process.

Minister Isaac Sileku said, “Today’s demonstration is about more than technology; it’s about equality. The Western Cape Government prides itself on embracing technology that improves how we govern and serve. This system enhances fairness, transparency, and efficiency while restoring dignity to every applicant. By eliminating opportunities for fraud and corruption in the testing process, we are strengthening public trust and protecting lives on our roads. True mobility means giving everyone, regardless of ability or circumstance, the opportunity to move forward safely and confidently.”

Breede Valley Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Von Willingh said: “We are proud to be part of this important milestone in improving road safety and accessibility. This digital testing system empowers traffic departments to deliver services that are more efficient and transparent. It also sends a strong message that integrity and accountability must be at the heart of road safety from the very first step of the licensing process.”

Lynnette Victor, Chief Sign Language Centre Officer at NID, said: “Through Deaf sensitisation and advocacy, we are helping to bridge the divide. I want to thank the Breede Valley Traffic Department and the Western Cape Mobility Department for starting this journey and embracing true collaboration.”

Mr. Jabaar Mohammed, Deaf Provincial Director of Deaf SA Western Cape, said: “There are many challenges the Deaf community faces at service delivery centres. In the past, Deaf people struggled to access employment opportunities because so many jobs required a valid driver’s licence. I am happy that we have started this partnership. It is an important first step in reducing barriers and creating equal opportunities for the Deaf community.”

As the system continues to be rolled out across testing centres in the province, it will further advance the Western Cape’s vision of safe, fair, and accessible mobility for all. Ensuring that every citizen, regardless of ability, has an equal opportunity to participate in our road network with confidence and dignity.

Media enqueries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0178

Cell: 061 447 7851

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

