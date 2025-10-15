Premier Alan Winde engages with businesses and law enforcement community

Jobs and safety: essential pillars of sustained economic growth – Premier Winde engages with businesses and law enforcement community

The Western Cape’s fast-growing population demands a stronger economy with many more jobs. This was the focus of Premier Alan Winde’s engagements this week with Cape Town business owners and law enforcement officials.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, Premier Winde visited several growing enterprises that are contributing to job creation and community development.

At Durbanville Tool Hire, owner Mr Allistair Fisher is preparing to expand operations and increase his staff to 30 people. “When businesses grow, so does our economy,” stressed the Premier. “The last time I interacted with Mr Fisher was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he and his co-workers were facing challenges.

To see how this business has turned around since then, going from strength to strength, is a testament to the resilience of the Western Cape’s private sector.”

In Stikland, Premier Winde visited Kevin's Coachworks, a long-standing panel beating business that has grown from three to 16 employees since opening its doors in 1991. “We put as much effort into upskilling, especially young people, as we do in growing our business. Our success is measured by our contribution to the community,” said co-owner Mr Marlon Adams.

The Premier’s next stop was an affordable housing project in Mitchells Plain, where Cape Town-based company New Age Properties is adding 50 new units to its 201-unit Watergate Village complex. The development, which is fully solar-powered, showcases the future-fit, mixed-use, affordable housing model the Western Cape Government has long championed.

On a tour of the site, company owner Mr Anver Essop shared plans to install more than 1 000 new solar panels in due course. “With more people moving to our province, we must accelerate infrastructure development that brings residents closer to opportunities,” said Premier Winde. “Projects like this show what is possible when government and business work together.

Mitchells Plain is developing rapidly, despite safety and crime challenges. From affordable housing to upgrading transport and sanitation infrastructure, the City of Cape Town and private sector leaders are collaborating to drive investment and economic growth,” he added.

The Premier also toured a new retail development in Lentegeur. Once complete, the centre will employ up to 300 people. This is over and above the hundreds of jobs that were created during the construction phase.

“Growth and job creation cannot flourish where communities live in fear,” said Premier Winde, who also met with management at Mitchells Plain Police Station to address ongoing crime, gang violence, substance abuse, drunk driving, resource shortages, and the urgent need for collaboration between all role players.

The Premier was joined by Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, and officials from the provincial Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety, for a community walkabout with members of the Beacon Valley Neighbourhood Watch, SAPS, and Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers.

“It breaks my heart that so many people live in fear of criminals and gangsters,” said the Premier. “The recent murder of Yonke Pakade, an off-duty LEAP officer in Philippi, is a stark reminder that law enforcement officers are also vulnerable. My thoughts are with Mr Pakade’s family and the ‘community in blue’, and the colleague who was with him during the attack. We owe it to them and our residents to keep fighting for better police resourcing. Safety and jobs go hand in hand – both are essential for a thriving Western Cape.”

