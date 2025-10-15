MEC Ivan Meyer on Commemoration of World Food Day 2025 and Food Security Month

Tomorrow, 16 October 2025, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture proudly joins the global community in commemorating World Food Day, under the theme: “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.” This annual observance, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure food security for all.

In the Western Cape, World Food Day is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a call to action.

This year, the department hosted its flagship World Food Day event on Friday, 10 October 2025, at the Gene Louw Sportsfield in Moorreesburg, in partnership with the Swartland Municipality and Cape Agency for Sustainable Integrated Development in Rural Areas (Casidra). The event marked the culmination of a series of impactful food security initiatives rolled out across the Swartland region throughout October, which is also celebrated as South Africa’s Food Security Month.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Mayor of Swartland Municipality, Ms Anet de Beer, said, “It is our goal to ensure that every household in the Swartland Municipality has access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food. This is not only a development goal but the cornerstone of social and economic stability. Partnerships and united community initiatives will play a critical role in addressing the challenge of food insecurity”.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, highlighted that World Food Day reminds us that the right to food is not a privilege, it is a fundamental human right. “Through our partnerships and community-driven initiatives, we are working hand in hand to ensure that no household, no child, and no community is left behind in our pursuit of a food-secure Western Cape," he emphasised.

Over 203 household agricultural food production initiatives have been implemented in communities, including Moorreesburg, Kalbaskraal, Riverlands, Abbotsdale, Koringberg, and Chatsworth. These initiatives were complemented by subsistence projects, school food gardens, and a “Plant One Tree, Eat for Free” drive, which resulted in the distribution of over 520 fruit trees to households and community projects.

The department also launched 23 household chicken production projects, which will be completed during October, further strengthening household-level food resilience.

Additionally, the department mobilised generous contributions from sponsors and staff to create a “Food Mountain”, which will be donated to six local NGOs. These include:

Under His Wings (Kalbaskraal)

Vuyolwethu Edu-care Centre (Moorreesburg)

Eleanore’s Soup Kitchen (Abbotsdale)

Marinatha Soup Kitchen (Chatsworth)

New Haven Social Concerns (Moorreesburg)

Lilly’s Soup Kitchen (Koringberg)

The department also engaged young minds through its annual School Poster Competition, involving learners from Russtasie, Holvlei, and Koringberg Primary Schools. The competition aimed to instil awareness of food security and sustainable agri-food systems from an early age. Prize-giving ceremonies are scheduled for 13 and 14 October 2025.

The Minister, joined by senior government officials, sponsors, and partners, visited several community projects before the main event, showcasing the tangible impact of these interventions. The day also featured an Agri-Processing on Wheels exhibition, providing training and resources to smallholder producers and food garden beneficiaries.

Minister Meyer said, "Food security begins at home, and this October, we have seen the power of local action. From household gardens to school competitions, our communities are growing not just food, but hope, resilience, and opportunity."

“As we commemorate World Food Day and Food Security Month, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture reaffirms its commitment to building resilient communities, empowering households, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against hunger. We recognise the vital role each of you plays in this mission, and we thank you for your continued support and dedication.”

