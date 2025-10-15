ProbateCourtBond.com and Advocord Offer Premium 1-Year Free Guardianship Management Software

ProbateCourtBond.com - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds. The Advocord™ logo represents the secure digital platform that helps guardians, trustees, and fiduciaries organize and manage essential records.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProbateCourtBond.com is offering a premium 1-year free subscription to Advocord, the secure digital platform for guardians, conservators, trustees, powers of attorney, and others managing someone else’s affairs. Normally, Advocord users receive only one month free; through this arrangement with ProbateCourtBond.com, eligible users can access the full platform for an entire year at no cost, with no purchase or obligation required.“Some guardians and fiduciaries find themselves in a middle spot,” said Phil Pavarini of ProbateCourtBond.com. “The estate may not have enough assets to hire an attorney but still need a reliable system to help them organize and manage the responsibilities of caring for another adult. Advocord provides a practical option to help advocates track important details, document activities, and stay organized.”In many cases, using organized recordkeeping tools like Advocord can also help demonstrate responsibility and preparedness to the court or surety, sometimes making the difference between being approved for a guardianship bond and being denied.Advocord allows users to log financial and medical information, manage documents, scan receipts, create dependent profiles, and securely share updates with family members or other trusted advocates. The platform makes annual reporting and ongoing record-keeping simpler, more transparent, and more manageable.This initiative complements other resources available from ProbateCourtBond.com, including the paperback guides Probate Bonds Made Simple and What Happens to Grandma's Stuff?, both available on the website and Amazon. Guardianship associations, attorneys, and fiduciaries can also benefit from newsletters, direct mail campaigns, and participation in the Building Bonds™ Scholarship, which recognizes qualifying organizations and encourages engagement in fiduciary education and advocacy.Visit ProbateCourtBond.com to learn more about probate bond requirements and resources for fiduciaries.To claim the premium 1-year free Advocord subscription, visit: www.ProbateCourtBond.com/advocord ProbateCourtBond.com and Advocord are independent companies. This offer is made possible through an agreement between the two organizations, but the companies are not otherwise affiliated. Learn more about how to obtain a probate court bond at ProbateCourtBond.com.

