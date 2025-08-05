ProbateCourtBond.com Launches VacantPropertyInsurance.us to Cover Estate Homes

ProbateCourtBond.com - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds. A side-by-side view of a vacant home with an overgrown lawn and a well-maintained, occupied house on a sunny day.

New site helps executors and heirs get fast, reliable insurance for vacant homes during probate, trust transfers, or estate transitions.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New insurance platform created by Pavarini and the team behind ProbateCourtBond.com after discovering many estate properties lacked active coveragePavarini and the team behind ProbateCourtBond.com have launched VacantPropertyInsurance.us to help fiduciaries and estate representatives secure proper insurance for homes , condos, and other real estate during probate.The new site was developed after encountering bond clients who assumed the decedent’s homeowners insurance was still active, when in fact it had lapsed or become void due to vacancy or ownership changes.“Many people don’t realize their insurance stops working when the deed changes or the house sits empty,” said Phil Pavarini. “We built VacantPropertyInsurance.us so executors can fix that fast.”VacantPropertyInsurance.us connects users with licensed insurance agents who provide fast quotes and next-day coverage. The platform supports properties that are vacant, tenant-occupied, in probate, held in trust, or titled with Lady Bird deeds.The site’s blog helps fiduciaries understand the risks and responsibilities of managing inherited real estate. Topics include:• What happens to insurance after someone dies• How different deed types affect coverage• Common coverage gaps during probate• What steps to take if you’re named executorVacantPropertyInsurance.us was created as a companion to ProbateCourtBond.com, which helps fiduciaries meet court bond requirements nationwide.Other recent initiatives include the release of Probate Bonds Made Simple , the children’s book What Happens to Grandma’s Stuff?, and a new consumer guide titled HOA Buyer Beware.For coverage details, blog articles, or quotes, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.