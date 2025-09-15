ProbateCourtBond.com Announces Inaugural Building Bonds™ Scholarship Winners

Official 2025 Building Bonds™ Scholarship Winner badge from ProbateCourtBond.com ProbateCourtBond.com - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds.

ProbateCourtBond.com awards inaugural Building Bonds™ Scholarships to Geovana Lima and Carter Daly for innovative community impact projects.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProbateCourtBond.com , in partnership with Nagashima Pavarini Ltd., is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Building Bonds™ Scholarship , an educational grant created to support individuals and families committed to building strong futures through education, professional development, and community contributions.We also wish to thank ScholarshipOwl.com for their kind assistance in providing online tools that helped us administer this scholarship. Their scholarship matching, application management, and essay support resources made the process more efficient and accessible.The 2025 scholarship recipients are:Geovana Lima (Florida) – recognized for her proposal, Guardian/Family Connection Platform, an innovative online system connecting families with background-checked guardians and caregivers. Her project was noted for its originality, practicality, and potential to make guardianship more transparent, accessible, and supportive.Carter Daly (Ohio) – honored for his project, Carter’s Crew, a nonprofit home repair program for elderly homeowners. His initiative to provide ramps, roofs, and essential safety modifications impressed judges with its clarity, impact, and direct approach to helping seniors remain safe in their homes.The selection committee noted that choosing only two winners was a very difficult decision, as there were many strong, thoughtful, and inspiring applications. We sincerely appreciate every applicant who took the time to share their vision, and we encourage all participants to watch for updates and reapply in the next scholarship cycle.The Building Bonds™ Scholarship was created to encourage solutions in areas such as probate law, estate planning, guardianships, and elder care . Each recipient will receive a $500 award to support their educational and professional development goals.“This program represents our belief that small, focused investments in people with vision can create lasting impact in families and communities,” said Phil Pavarini, Founder of ProbateCourtBond.com and Scholarship Committee Chair. “We are honored to recognize Carter and Geovana for their outstanding contributions and look forward to seeing their projects grow.”The September 2025 awards mark the inaugural round of the Building Bonds™ Scholarship. Another scholarship period will be announced soon, and interested applicants are encouraged to watch for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.