The BLOC Foundation Partners with the New Jersey Department of Corrections to Offer Programming to Incarcerated Women

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLOC Foundation , a leading Black female-owned organization dedicated to excellence in construction and real estate development, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC). This collaboration will provide comprehensive construction-based training services to incarcerated women who are nearing release, equipping them with the skills and opportunities necessary for successful reintegration into society.This vital initiative was made possible through the generous support of the NJLEAD Program. The NJLEAD Program is a critical grant program specifically established to enhance New Jersey's comprehensive system of reentry services for formerly incarcerated individuals, aiming to break the cycle of recidivism and foster positive community engagement. Recognizing the BLOC Foundation's commitment to empowering marginalized communities and its expertise in the construction sector, the NJLEAD Program awarded a substantial grant of $100,000. This funding is instrumental in facilitating essential collaboration with the NJDOC, ensuring the successful implementation and sustained impact of this groundbreaking program.The program is meticulously designed to offer incarcerated women a clear and viable career path upon their release, moving beyond simple job placement to foster genuine career development. Participants will engage in rigorous training that provides them with essential, in-demand skills in various aspects of construction, from foundational trades to more specialized areas. Beyond technical skills, the curriculum will also emphasize professional development, including resume building, interview techniques, and workplace etiquette, to ensure participants are fully prepared for the demands of the modern workforce. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to significantly decrease recidivism rates by empowering women to confidently and competently reenter the community. By providing them with the necessary tools to establish stable, rewarding careers and achieve long-term financial independence, the program aims not only to transform individual lives but also to strengthen families and contribute to the economic vitality of New Jersey. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and the profound belief in second chances.“At The BLOC Foundation, we believe in second chances, breaking cycles, and creating pathways for women to thrive. Together, we are building not just homes, but stronger futures” – Natasha Davis, General Contractor & Construction Trainer, The BLOC FoundationFor media inquiries, interviews, and media opportunities, please contact Willow Vaitovas at willow@tenenicole.com or 973.975.5673ABOUT THE BLOC FOUNDATIONThe BLOC Foundation is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown women in real estate development, transforming communities by breaking down barriers and leveling the playing field. Through immersive training, mentorship, and resources, The BLOC equips women of color with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in this competitive industry. The program fosters diversity, inclusion, and economic empowerment through innovative training initiatives.

