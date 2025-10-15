Allocore Awarded Department of Defense Office of Strategic Capital Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Contract

Award will accelerate development of critical defense technology by implementing Allocore’s modern, traceable, and commercially proven Unified Lending Platform

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on Allocore’s Unified Lending Platform product to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on June 23, 2025, Allocore will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“We’re honored to partner with AFWERX and OSC to deliver the next generation of federal lending technology. At Allocore, we believe secure, scalable financial infrastructure is critical not just for economic growth—but for national security. This award marks a powerful step toward modernizing how the government delivers resources at speed and scale.” - Bill Webner, Allocore CEOThe views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.Allocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 320 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For moreinformation, visit: afwerx.com.###

