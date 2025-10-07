Senior Executives Association Statement on Administration’s Interpretation of the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act

Senior Executive Association

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Senior Executive Association (SEA), representing the interests of over 8,000 career federal executives in the Senior Executive Service (SES), Senior Level (SL), Scientific and Professional (ST), and equivalent positions, today released the following statement:Reports that the Administration may be re-interpreting the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act in a way that could withhold back pay for furloughed federal employees are deeply concerning, and inconsistent with the plain language of the statute signed by President Trump in 2019. The law is clear: “Each employee of the United States Government or of a District of Columbia public employer furloughed as a result of a covered lapse in appropriations shall be paid for the period of the lapse in appropriations.”Congress and President Trump understood, in enacting this critical law, that SES and all federal employees who go without pay during a shutdown, through no fault of their own, must be paid what they are owed. Suggesting otherwise not only contradicts the statutory language, it also undermines fairness to all dedicated public servants who deliver for our nation every day.About the Senior Executive AssociationThe Senior Executives Association (SEA) is a professional association representing Senior Executive Service members and other career federal executives. Founded in 1980, SEA’s goals are to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity of the federal government; to advance the professionalism and advocate the interests of career federal executives; and to enhance public recognition of their contributions. For more information, visit www.seniorexecs.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.