1920 Tavern Named ‘Best Tavern Restaurant of 2025’ by Click360 Awards

Historic Roswell Eatery Recognized for Elevated Globally Inspired Cuisine, Outstanding Craft Cocktails, and Exceptional Hospitality

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1920 Tavern, the distinguished speakeasy-style fine dining restaurant located in the heart of historic Roswell, today announced it has been honored with the prestigious Best Tavern Restaurant of 2025 award from the Click360 Awards . The "High Five Awards!" are designed to recognize establishments that elevate the tavern tradition, successfully blending food, drink, and community with an emphasis on memorable atmospheres and exceptional hospitality.1920 Tavern earned the crown this year, with the Click360 Awards team praising the restaurant as a modern American tavern with a sophisticated twist. The site’s consistently exceptional experience, from its cozy yet stylish ambiance to its globally inspired small plates and entrées like walnut-crusted trout and short ribs, solidified its standing as the top tavern in the nation. Patrons particularly rave about the polished service and the outstanding craft cocktail program.Co-Owner Jenna Aronowitz, who runs the restaurant with her husband Howard Aronowitz, shared her perspective on the team's achievement:"It is a true honor for our culinary team and staff to be recognized with this award. Taverns have always been at the heart of community life, and our passion is celebrating that legacy while pairing it with creative, high-quality cuisine. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering a consistently exceptional experience that finds the perfect balance of classic comfort and modern culinary creativity right here in Roswell."The diverse menu, which successfully pairs comfort with creativity, is overseen by Chef Jason Rawe. The dedication to detail and the blending of classic and contemporary tavern values is what the Click360 Awards team highlighted as the distinguishing factor, making 1920 Tavern the clear Best Tavern Restaurant of 2025.About 1920 Tavern1920 Tavern is a premier fine dining establishment located in the heart of historic Roswell, Georgia. Co-owned by Howard and Jenna Aronowitz, the restaurant blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication in a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere. Focused on globally inspired cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, and exceptional hospitality, 1920 Tavern is a must-visit destination for those seeking an elevated dining experience north of Atlanta.For more information about menus, reservations, and private events, please visit 1920tavern.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.