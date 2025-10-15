Gianni and Mac's Named Best Italian Restaurant of 2025 by Click360 Awards

Marietta-based restaurant earns top honor for its authentic flavors, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to hospitality.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gianni and Mac's, a beloved Italian restaurant located in historic Marietta Square, is proud to announce it has been named the Best Italian Restaurant of 2025 by the prestigious Click360 Awards . The recognition highlights the restaurant’s exceptional commitment to authentic flavors and creating a welcoming dining experience that celebrates the joy of Italian tradition.The 2025 Best Italian Restaurant Awards celebrate businesses that bring these values to life with exceptional food and a memorable atmosphere. Gianni and Mac's earned this top honor for its unwavering dedication to creating a dining experience that feels like a "home away from home."“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Randy McCray, co-owner of Gianni and Mac's. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. This recognition reinforces our commitment to serving up not just great food, but also a space where friends and family can gather to create unforgettable memories. We’re grateful to our community and to the Click360 Awards for this wonderful honor.”At Gianni and Mac's, Italian dining is about more than just a meal; it's about the feeling of family and tradition. The restaurant's menu is packed with Italian classics, from rich pasta dishes to fresh seafood, all crafted with care and the freshest ingredients. The team is dedicated to providing warm, attentive service that makes every visit special, whether it's for a cozy private event or a lively monthly wine dinner. This commitment to both culinary excellence and hospitality is what truly captures the spirit of Italy and has earned them this top honor.Gianni and Mac’s is celebrated for its menu, which features a large variety of Italian classics, all made with care and fresh ingredients. A highlight of the restaurant is its spacious patio, perfect for enjoying a meal with a view of the square, along with special events like monthly wine dinners that add to the unique, welcoming atmosphere.About Gianni and Mac'sLocated in the heart of historic Marietta Square, Gianni and Mac’s is a celebrated Italian restaurant known for its authentic flavors and warm, inviting atmosphere. The menu features a wide variety of Italian classics made with fresh ingredients, served in a setting that invites guests to savor tradition and create lasting memories.For more information about menus, reservations and other offerings at Gianni and Mac's, please visit gianniandmacs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.