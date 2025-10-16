Mac's Chophouse Wins 'Best Steak Restaurant of 2025' from Click360 Awards

Historic Marietta Square Steakhouse Recognized for Exceptional USDA Prime Cuts, Prohibition-Era Ambiance, and Culinary Excellence.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac's Chophouse, the sophisticated and classic American steakhouse located in a historic Civil War-era building on the Marietta Square, today announced it has won the coveted Best Steak Restaurant of 2025 award from the distinguished Click360 awards This top honor celebrates Mac’s Chophouse’s success in reviving the traditional steakhouse experience, marked by a commitment to choice cuts of USDA Prime steak, sustainable seafood, and a highly curated beverage program. The restaurant’s atmosphere, which preserves the building’s original hardwood floors and exposed brick patina, evokes a Prohibition-era speakeasy, creating an unforgettable setting for lunch, dinner, and private events.Michael Fuller, Executive Chef and Owner of Mac's Chophouse, issued the following statement regarding the achievement:"Receiving the 'Best Steak Restaurant' award is a powerful testament to the focus we place on product quality and execution. Our mission is to ensure that every dish, every prime cut of beef, is prepared to perfection and served with exceptional hospitality. We are proud to honor the classic American steakhouse tradition while consistently delivering an elevated and memorable dining experience for the Marietta community and beyond."The award also recognizes Mac’s Chophouse's renowned award-winning beverage program, which distinctly pairs its cuisine with an extensive bourbon selection, premium reserve wines, and craft cocktails. The establishment continues to be a living testament to time on the Marietta Square, offering not just a meal, but a trip back into history.About Mac's ChophouseMac’s Chophouse is a modern revival of the classic American steakhouse, specializing in USDA Prime steak, sustainable seafood, and an exceptional beverage program. Located at 19 N. Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060, the restaurant is situated in a historic two-story building on the Marietta Square. Mac's Chophouse is committed to an elevated dining experience, offering lunch, dinner, brunch, and private event spaces.For more information about menus, reservations, and more, please visit macschophouse.com

