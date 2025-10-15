The Mill Kitchen and Bar Secures Top Honor as ‘Best Southern Comfort Dining Restaurant of 2025’ from Click360 Awards

Roswell’s Farm-to-Fork Favorite Celebrated for Elevating Southern Cuisine and Community Hospitality

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mill Kitchen and Bar, a beloved fixture in the Roswell dining scene, proudly announces its recognition as the Best Southern Comfort Dining Restaurant of 2025 by the esteemed Click360 Awards . This top accolade, part of the "High Five Awards!," spotlights restaurants that masterfully preserve the culinary heritage of Southern comfort food while integrating contemporary flair, warmth, and genuine community spirit.The Click360 Awards judging panel selected The Mill Kitchen and Bar for its exceptional approach to cooking that "speaks to the soul." The establishment was celebrated for transforming traditional comfort classics through a commitment to quality ingredients, an innovative menu, and a distinctly Southern atmosphere. The award also acknowledges the restaurant’s place as a true community gathering spot.Chef Derek Dollar, Executive Chef and Managing Partner, expressed his gratitude for the major achievement:"It is a tremendous privilege for our entire team to be named the Best Southern Comfort Dining Restaurant of 2025. Our philosophy has always centered on celebrating the South—from the exceptional local ingredients to the tradition of heartfelt hospitality. This award validates our dedication to sourcing the freshest flavors, particularly from our organic garden, and using them to craft dishes that are both deeply comforting and creatively modern. We strive to offer our guests not just a meal, but a memorable taste of Georgia’s vibrant culinary scene."The restaurant, co-founded by experienced restaurateurs Scott and Randy McCray, stands out for its unique blend of culinary innovation and community engagement. The Mill’s distinctive features include its farm-to-fork sourcing, inventive cocktail program, and commitment to creating a welcoming setting—from the well-appointed dining room to the cozy patio with a fireplace. This successful marriage of tradition, technique, and community warmth secured its ranking as the nation’s best in Southern comfort dining.About The Mill Kitchen and BarThe Mill Kitchen and Bar is the quintessential Southern neighborhood restaurant located in Historic Roswell, Georgia. Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Derek Dollar, the restaurant is committed to a farm-to-fork philosophy, creating contemporary Southern comfort classics inspired by local ingredients and its own organic garden. Known for its exceptional hospitality, vibrant atmosphere, and community events, The Mill Kitchen and Bar is a leading destination for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch in the greater Atlanta area.For more information about menus, events, and more, please visit themillkitchenandbar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.