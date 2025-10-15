Sibél Aesthetics Launches CoolPeel® CO₂ Laser Resurfacing, Delivering Smoother, Brighter Skin with Minimal Downtime

Our patients want powerful skin results without a long recovery. With CoolPeel, we can resurface and refine with remarkable precision—and get them back to life faster.” — Blendy Duran, RN and co-owner at Sibél Aesthetics.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibél Aesthetics, the South Bay’s premier destination for advanced wellness and aesthetic care, today announced the addition of CoolPeel® CO₂ laser resurfacing —an award-winning treatment that targets fine lines, sun damage, texture, and pore size while keeping downtime to a minimum. CoolPeel uses ultra-short, high-energy pulses to precisely treat the superficial skin layer while limiting residual heat, which helps reduce redness and recovery time compared with traditional CO₂ lasers.“CoolPeel fits our philosophy that health and beauty go hand-in-hand,” said Blendy Duran, RN and co-owner at Sibél Aesthetics. “Our patients want powerful skin results without a long recovery. With CoolPeel, we can resurface and refine with remarkable precision—and get them back to life faster.”What makes CoolPeel different?-Fractional, ablative precision with less thermal injury: exclusive high-pulse technology ablates the skin’s surface while minimizing heat diffusion to surrounding tissue—one reason CoolPeel has been recognized by NewBeauty as “Best CO₂ Laser Treatment” in 2023, 2024, and 2025.-Targets the top concerns: fine lines and wrinkles, photodamage, rough texture, and enlarged pores, revealing a more even, radiant complexion.-Social-friendly recovery: Most patients experience a few days of redness or a “sunburned” feel and mild roughness as their skin exfoliates; many complete a series of 2–3 sessions for optimal results. Individual recovery varies.Who’s a good candidate?CoolPeel is designed for patients seeking improvement in tone, texture, and fine lines with limited disruption to daily life. As with any laser, a personalized consultation is essential, especially for melanin-rich skin tones and those with recent sun exposure or active skin conditions, to choose safe settings and the right plan.SchedulingIntroductory CoolPeel packages are now available at Sibél Aesthetics’ Torrance clinic. To schedule a consultation, call (310) 606-3877 or visit the website. Se habla Español—Sibél Aesthetics has multiple bilingual team members available to assist.About Sibél AestheticsWelcome to Sibél Aesthetics, your premier destination for advanced wellness and aesthetic treatments. We offer a range of services designed to help you look and feel your best—from revitalizing IV therapy and vitamin injections to cutting-edge laser hair removal. Achieve your goals with medical weight loss or enhance your glow with microneedling , PRP, and luxurious medical-grade skincare. Whether you’re seeking Botox , chemical peels, or SkinVive for radiance, our expert team delivers personalized care. We also provide minor medical services like TB testing and lab work to support overall health.At Sibél Aesthetics, Health & Beauty Are No Longer Two Separate Concepts. Blending tradition and innovation, we promote the connection between the two so you can look and feel your best. We’re built on high-quality care, transparent pricing, and attention to patient needs.

