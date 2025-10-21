AB Global Launches “Golden Glove Coordination Service” to Simplify Drug Testing in Rural and Hard-to-Serve Areas

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New concierge coordination model streamlines occupational health testing for employers, ensuring every candidate can complete required testing quickly, compliantly, and stress-freeThe Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the launch of its Golden Glove Coordination Service, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to eliminate the logistical and administrative challenges employers face when arranging drug testing in remote or limited-coverage areas.The Golden Glove Coordination Team serves as an extension of each client’s HR department — locating collection sites, managing candidate scheduling, securing consents, and tracking results through completion. The result: faster, compliant testing with less frustration for employers and candidates alike.“This program was born out of real client needs,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , President & Founder of AB Global . “Employers told us they were spending too much time trying to solve one-off situations for candidates in rural areas. Golden Glove ensures every test gets done, every candidate is supported, and HR teams get back the time they need.”A Concierge Approach to Occupational Health TestingFor a modest coordination fee, AB Global’s occupational-health experts research each candidate’s area to identify a local, one-time-use collection site.Once confirmed, the Golden Glove Team manages the process end-to-end — coordinating directly with the candidate and site, ensuring compliance documentation, and tracking progress through final results.Typical turnaround time is just 24 hours to provide testing options and pricing details, keeping employers informed and minimizing hiring delays.Employer Benefits Include:Streamlined candidate experience — simplified scheduling and supportUpfront cost transparency — full visibility before coordination beginsLocked test rates — only local site fees may varyExpert oversight — each case managed by AB Global’s occupational-health specialistsAdministrative relief — AB Global handles all logistics, freeing HR to focus on core responsibilitiesThe Gold Standard DifferenceUnlike volume-driven providers, AB Global’s Golden Glove Coordination Service reflects a hands-on, concierge model that prioritizes precision, accountability, and communication.Every order — whether a single request or part of a national program — receives the same attention to detail that defines AB Global’s “Gold Standard” service promise.“This is about peace of mind,” said Curt Schwall, President of AB Global. “With Golden Glove, employers can trust that no matter where their candidates are located, testing will be completed efficiently, compliantly, and with the human care that defines our Gold Standard.”“The old guard in background screening simply doesn’t operate at this level,” said Elly Rader, Senior Manager of Client Concierge and Occupational Health Services. “When others hit roadblocks, the process breaks down. When we do, it’s gone before anyone notices. Our clients don’t get generic portals or offshore call centers; they get real people who own the outcome from start to finish. That’s the Gold Standard difference — accountability, urgency, and a level of service the industry forgot existed.”With Golden Glove, employers finally have a stress-free, transparent, and fully managed way to coordinate testing outside traditional coverage areas — no excuses, no surprises, and no dropped balls.About AB GlobalAB Global delivers The Gold Standard in Background Screening— As a dual PBSA-accredited background screening firm, AB Global provides employers with ethical, secure, and fully U.S.-based solutions for background checks, drug testing coordination, and occupational health management. Through its Golden Glove Coordination Service, the company supports hiring and compliance programs in rural and remote workforce markets, helping organizations maintain productivity, transparency, and data integrity. AB Global’s concierge service model, combined with its industry education platform, Screening University , and compliance resource hub, KnOWLedge Vault, positions the firm as a trusted leader in background screening, data privacy, occupational-health management and employment compliance solutions

