Virtual conference on risk management to be held in November

The AHA’s American Society for Healthcare Risk Management will host the ASHRM25 Virtual Conference Nov. 5-7. This event, designed for health care leaders in risk, safety, compliance, legal and operations, will provide high-impact insights from national experts on artificial intelligence governance, workplace violence, behavioral health risk and more. Participants can access practical tools, templates and case studies they can apply immediately to help reduce harm, control costs and improve outcomes. LEARN MORE

