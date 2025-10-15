Cloudfy Wins Two Direct Commerce Awards Recognising Enterprise B2B Innovation with Ride Designs and Macfarlane Packaging

Cloudfy Wins Two Direct Commerce Awards, Recognising Enterprise-grade B2B Innovation with Ride Designs and Macfarlane Packaging B2B Ecommerce Portal - Cloudfy The future-proof B2B eCommerce platform

Cloudfy’s strength lies in delivering tailored, enterprise-grade B2B solutions that scale with our customers’ ambitions and adapt to the complexity of their industries.” — Simon Hartley, Founder, Cloudfy

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudfy today announced it has won two prestigious Direct Commerce Awards, recognising the platform’s impact in enterprise B2B eCommerce and the success of its customers in highly complex, integrated environments.

-- 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 – 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 £𝟐𝟓𝐌 (𝐁𝟐𝐁)

Winner: Ride Designs x Cloudfy

-- 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 – 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 £𝟓𝟎𝐌 (𝐁𝟐𝐁)

Winner: Macfarlane Packaging x Cloudfy

These accolades highlight Cloudfy’s strength in delivering secure, scalable and deeply integrated B2B commerce for manufacturers and distributors operating at scale.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬

Ride Designs selected Cloudfy to harmonise sales and production processes with a bespoke, field-ready application that captures precise measurements, 3D scans and clinical questionnaires, then routes complete orders straight into production. The goal: a seamless flow from assessment to manufacture with full auditability and fewer hand-offs.

Macfarlane Packaging, the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging, chose Cloudfy’s enterprise B2B platform for its SaaS model, 24/7 support and proven ERP integration pedigree, including IBM iSeries. The programme also enabled direct integration to major customers via punchout and e-procurement standards such as SAP Ariba, EDI and cXML, supporting multi-site growth and service at scale.

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐟𝐲’𝐬 𝐂𝐄𝐎, 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝:

“𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑠𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐵2𝐵 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑒𝑠. 𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑙𝑦 𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑢𝑑𝑓𝑦 𝑎𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚’𝑠 𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑥, ℎ𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑙𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑘𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠. 𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑠 𝑑𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑒’𝑣𝑒 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑡 𝑎 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑟𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑓𝑖𝑡 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙-𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑎 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒. 𝑊𝑒’𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒’𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜𝑔𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑅𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝐷𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑀𝑎𝑐𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑒 𝑃𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔.”

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞-𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐟𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫

A key strength that sets Cloudfy apart is its ability to integrate deeply with complex enterprise systems. Unlike many platforms that focus only on front-end commerce, Cloudfy acts as a single source of truth, synchronising products, pricing, customers, orders and invoices with the customer’s core ERP in real time.

This capability helps eliminate manual re-keying, shorten order-to-cash cycles and maintain full visibility, critical in regulated, audit-heavy industries such as packaging, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. It was also a key factor in the award-winning deployments with Ride Designs and Macfarlane Packaging, enabling both organisations to remove operational friction and scale with confidence.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐟𝐲

Founded in 2012, Cloudfy supports hundreds of customers across the UK, USA, Australia and Europe. Cloudfy is an enterprise B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built and trusted by global manufacturers and distributors to power their digital transformations. Cloudfy offers the most extensive suite of built-in B2B functionality available on the SaaS market today.

𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: Field-to-production digital workflow with 3D scanning and structured assessments routed into manufacturing, designed to remove manual hand-offs and errors. Cloudfy x Ride Designs Case-study. Cloudfy and Ride Designs work was also recognised with the Best Rehabilitation Technology Solution award at the Health Tech Digital Awards in 2025.

𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: Enterprise B2B portal on Cloudfy with IBM iSeries integration, punchout and e-procurement connectivity including Ariba, PoET, EDI and cXML. Cloudfy x McFarlane Packaging Case-Study

𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝟐𝐁: Cloudfy’s platform also supports pharmaceutical businesses during peak holiday demand with compliance-ready, scalable solutions. 🎥 Watch how Cloudfy powers pharma B2B during peak season

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Cloudfy was recently named Best eCommerce Platform at the eCommerce Awards 2025. Cloudfy Wins Best B2B eCommerce Platform 2025

Cloudfy - Enterprise-Grade, Turnkey B2B eCommerce Platform with Deep ERP Integration

