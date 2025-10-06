Cloudfy Awarded Best eCommerce Platform at the eCommerce Awards 2025

Ecommerce Awards London Photo B2B Ecommerce Portal - Cloudfy Cloudfy has won the Best Rehabilitation Technology Solution at the 2025 Health Tech Digital Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒇𝒚, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒂𝑺 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒑𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒆-𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑩𝟐𝑩 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆, 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒆𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑨𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝒊𝒏 𝑳𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒏.

The recognition highlights Cloudfy’s ability to simplify complex B2B sales processes, integrate seamlessly with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and enable organizations across industries from pharmaceuticals to food distribution and packaging to scale confidently in global markets.

𝑾𝒉𝒚 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒇𝒚 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝑶𝒖𝒕

Judges commended 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐟𝐲 for delivering measurable business impact in a highly competitive field. Key reasons included:

- 𝐄𝐑𝐏-𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧: Native integrations with 𝐒𝐀𝐏, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐞, and other leading systems.

- 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬: Support for 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫-𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠, and 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬.

- 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞-𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬: Dedicated apps for 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐬 and 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 for B2B buyers.

- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-warehouse support.

- 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈: Deployments that deliver results in 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.



𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑨𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔

𝐇𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧 – Cloudfy delivered a SAP-integrated B2B ordering portal for Heineken’s Slovenian brewery, going live in just six weeks to serve pubs and restaurants with localized language and currency support.

𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 – In food distribution, Cloudfy powers online ordering for thousands of cafés, hotels, and retailers, supporting frozen and chilled supply chains with multi-warehouse logistics.

𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 – Cloudfy enables packaging distributors to manage high-volume orders, multi-warehouse stock, and global accounts with ERP-driven catalogs.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐫 – A leader in workwear and medical uniforms, Grahame Gardner uses Cloudfy to manage 100,000+ customers across hospitals and universities, including personalized orders with embroidery and logos.

𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚

Alongside its ecommerce success, Cloudfy was awarded Best Rehabilitation Technology Solution at the 2025 Health Tech Digital Awards for developing the 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩, a bespoke customer ordering application created in partnership with 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬, a leader in customized wheelchair seating systems.

RideLabs transforms the end-to-end consultation-to-order process for bespoke wheelchair seating. By digitizing shape capture, medical assessments, photography, and order entry into a single iPad app, the solution replaces fragmented paper-based workflows with a unified, error-free system.

The judges praised the solution as a practical, sector-specific innovation that reduces administrative burden, empowers clinicians, and shortens patient wait times for critical mobility equipment.

The award demonstrates how Cloudfy empowers regulated industries from pharmaceutical manufacturing to healthcare supply chains with the highest standards of security, compliance, and data integrity, redefining what’s possible in B2B ecommerce.

𝑳𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒅

Cloudfy is investing in:

-- AI-driven automation to streamline order cycles, predict demand, and improve personalization.

-- Deeper ERP, CRM, WMS, and PIM integrations for end-to-end operational visibility.

-- Industry-specific modules tailored for sectors including pharma, foodservice, and packaging.

-- Accelerated global rollouts to help businesses expand into new regions quickly and confidently.

𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒇𝒚

Cloudfy is a SaaS B2B ecommerce platform designed specifically for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. Unlike retrofitted B2C systems, Cloudfy is engineered for the complexities of B2B trade. With native ERP connectors, advanced pricing capabilities, multi-storefront support, and mobile ordering apps, Cloudfy helps organizations simplify operations, improve customer experience, and achieve rapid ROI.

