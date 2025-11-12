Cloudfy Powers Digital Transformation for Pharma and Healthcare with ERP and Compliance Integration

The future-proof B2B eCommerce platform B2B Ecommerce Portal - Cloudfy

Cloudfy expands B2B eCommerce capabilities for regulated sectors, delivering ERP connectivity and compliance-driven workflows.

Cloudfy is engineered to integrate cleanly with ERP and adjacent systems so teams can move faster without increasing risk.” — Robert Williams, CEO of Cloudfy.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudfy, the enterprise B2B Ecommerce platform, has expanded its capabilities for pharmaceutical and healthcare suppliers, helping them digitise high-volume, compliance-sensitive ordering with deep ERP connectivity and sector-specific workflows. Built to handle contract pricing, multi-location inventory, approvals and auditability, Cloudfy connects the web channel to core systems, so orders, pricing, stock and documentation stay aligned across the order-to-cash lifecycle.

Cloudfy’s pharma solution provides real-time ERP integration, inventory visibility by warehouse, customer account hierarchies, and governance features designed for regulated environments, reducing manual rework while improving accuracy and speed for buyers and sales teams. Dedicated sector resources outline how Cloudfy addresses pharmaceutical and IMP use cases, from catalogue control to fulfilment and returns.

“𝘗ℎ𝘢𝑟𝘮𝑎 𝑎𝘯𝑑 ℎ𝘦𝑎𝘭𝑡𝘩𝑐𝘢𝑟𝘦 𝘥𝑖𝘴𝑡𝘳𝑖𝘣𝑢𝘵𝑜𝘳𝑠 𝑑𝘰𝑛’𝑡 𝑗𝘶𝑠𝘵 𝘯𝑒𝘦𝑑 𝑎 𝑠𝘵𝑜𝘳𝑒𝘧𝑟𝘰𝑛𝘵; 𝑡𝘩𝑒𝘺 𝘯𝑒𝘦𝑑 𝑎 𝑟𝘦𝑙𝘪𝑎𝘣𝑙𝘦 𝘰𝑝𝘦𝑟𝘢𝑡𝘪𝑜𝘯𝑎𝘭 𝘧𝑟𝘰𝑛𝘵 𝘦𝑛𝘥 𝘵ℎ𝘢𝑡 𝑟𝘦𝑠𝘱𝑒𝘤𝑡𝘴 𝘤𝑜𝘮𝑝𝘭𝑖𝘢𝑛𝘤𝑒 𝑎𝘯𝑑 𝑠𝘤𝑎𝘭𝑒𝘴,” said Robert Williams, CEO of Cloudfy.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Cloudfy integrates with trusted tax and compliance providers and supports policy-driven controls across checkout and account management. Its open, API-first architecture and prebuilt connectors enable secure extensions and faster partner integrations, allowing organisations to standardise processes without the cost or risk of custom rebuilds.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

Cloudfy supports high order volumes and multi-entity structures seen in healthcare logistics. Cloudfy also powers major logistics operations, including partnerships with enterprise distributors and service providers such as UPS.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In 2025, Cloudfy and its partners were recognised at the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, winning 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 for the RideLabs application, evidence of Cloudfy’s ability to deliver practical, compliance-aware innovation in real healthcare settings. Cloudfy also won two Direct Commerce Awards 2025 for enterprise B2B innovation and was named 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 at the eCommerce Awards 2025.

These awards underscore Cloudfy’s position as a trusted partner for digital transformation in regulated industries, combining innovation, reliability, and compliance awareness in equal measure.

Cloudfy continues to work with global manufacturers and distributors in sectors where accuracy, traceability, and compliance are non-negotiable.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐟𝐲

Cloudfy is a SaaS B2B eCommerce platform for manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. With deep ERP integration, native B2B workflows, sales-rep and customer ordering apps, and enterprise-grade extensibility, Cloudfy helps organisations modernise ordering, reduce manual work and scale globally with confidence.

