Hamp & Harry's Voted ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant of 2025’ by Click360 Awards

Marietta Square Destination Honored for Elevated Modern American Cuisine, Sourcing Integrity, and Exceptional Service.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamp & Harry's, the vibrant and approachable culinary destination located on the Historic Marietta Square, is thrilled to announce it has been named the Best Fine Dining Restaurant of 2025 by the prestigious Click360 awards The award celebrates Hamp & Harry's success in delivering Modern American Cuisine with Local Flavors in a refined and lively setting. The kitchen crafts an always-evolving menu that reflects the hard work of local purveyors, with elevated specialties ranging from a lively raw bar and intricate chef-crafted entrees to their acclaimed weekend brunch. The team prides itself on its commitment to ethical sourcing, partnering with local vendors like Mama J's Produce, Farmers and Fishermen, and Gray Farms to ensure high-quality ingredients are the foundation of every dish.Chef Kyler Strom, Culinary Lead at Hamp & Harry's, shared his perspective on the culinary team’s achievement:"It is a true honor for our entire culinary team to be recognized with this award. Our philosophy is driven by celebrating the season's best—sourcing the freshest local ingredients and making everything from scratch. This recognition validates our commitment to innovation and delivering a high-quality, vibrant dining experience that truly brings people together on the Marietta Square."In addition to its culinary offerings, Hamp & Harry's is recognized for its imaginative beverage program, featuring an inventive array of colorful, hand-crafted cocktails, a well-chosen wine list, and a library of craft and draft beer options. The restaurant’s atmosphere is further enhanced by its inviting patio for outdoor dining and a walk-up bar window offering ice-cold cocktails to-go.About Hamp & Harry'sHamp & Harry's is a culinary establishment serving modern American cuisine with local flavors on the Historic Marietta Square. Located at 168 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, the restaurant is known for its lively, approachable atmosphere, celebrated weekend brunch, creative small plates, and dedication to local and sustainable ingredient sourcing. The restaurant is owned by Scott Hampton McCray and Scott Harrison Kerns.For more information about menus, reservations, and more, please visit hampandharrys.com

