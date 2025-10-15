JUNK.COM ROLLS IN FOR TEXAS CITY’S TOUCH-A-TRUCK, OCT. 18

A member of the Junk.com team welcomes families to explore “the truck that hauls it all” at Texas City’s Touch-a-Truck event on October 18.

Free family event features sensory-friendly hour, hands-on vehicle exploration, activities, and food trucks

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com is excited to join the City of Texas City’s beloved Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, October 18, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., along 6th Street (central address: Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th Street). Admission is free. A horn-free, siren-free sensory hour will be offered from 9:00–10:00 a.m.

“Touch-a-Truck is about community, curiosity, and hands-on learning,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We’re proud to park our truck on 6th Street, answer kids’ questions, and show how professional hauling keeps neighborhoods clean and projects moving.”

Families can meet the Junk.com crew and get a close-up look at a full-size Junk.com truck while learning simple tips for safe loading, sorting, and responsible disposal. The day also features bouncy houses, pumpkin decorating, monster truck rides, a balloon artist, interactive bubble area, face painting, food trucks, and more.

Event Details

• Date: Saturday, October 18

• Time: 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. (Sensory hour 9:00–10:00 a.m.)

• Location: 6th Street, Texas City (central address: Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St.)

• Admission: Free

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

