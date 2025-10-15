Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli co-chairs 2nd District Development Model meeting in the Northern Cape, 15 Oct
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, together with the Northern Cape MEC for (MEC) for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Limakatso Koloi, and the Executive Mayor of the Frances Baard District Municipality, Cllr Wende Marekwa, will convene the Second District Development Model (DDM) Meeting on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 at the Frances Baard District Municipality Lecture Rooms.
The meeting forms part of Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination and alignment between the three spheres of Government to ensure integrated planning, service delivery, and accountability in line with the DDM’s “One District, One Plan” approach.
This engagement will review progress on the implementation of the District One Plan, assess catalytic projects under execution, and identify emerging challenges that require multi-sectoral intervention.
The session will also set out the roadmap towards Imbizos in the district and ensure that Government programmes respond effectively to the developmental priorities of local communities.
Details of the Meeting:
Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Time: 9h00 – 13h00
Venue: Frances Baard District Municipality Lecture Rooms, Northern Cape
Media enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
