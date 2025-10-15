CyberRisk Alliance Announces Honorees for the 2025 Women in IT Security Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), together with its news and information brand SC Media, today announced the honorees for the 2025 Women in IT Security Recognition Program.Now in its 12th year, this program celebrates women who have made outstanding contributions to cybersecurity across North America. ‍View all 2025 Women in IT Security honorees here: https://www.scworld.com/women-in-it-security ‍ This year’s nominations reflected continued momentum and enthusiasm for recognizing the impact of women across the cybersecurity ecosystem. Honorees were chosen by a panel of esteemed judges consisting of CISOs, technology executives, and governance and risk leaders from leading organizations. ‍The 2025 Women in IT Security judges panel includes:Shanel Garcia - SVP Head of Risk Management, LazardAishwarya Singhal - Associate, Goldman SachsAkhila Nama - Director, Enterprise Security, Box IncYashasvi Sharma - Assistant Manager, Deloitte & Touche LLPChrystal Jenkins - Global Leader of Technology Assurance, Risk, and Policy, Ernst & Young LLPMichele Tomasic - Deputy Director, Women in Cybersecurity ‍The 2025 Women in IT Security honorees represent a diverse range of industries, from financial services and insurance to technology, healthcare, and cybersecurity startups. Among this year’s honorees are CISOs, CEOs, founders, senior threat analysts, engineers, and legal and risk leaders. Collectively, these women are shaping how organizations anticipate threats, manage risk, and advance security practices. ‍“The Women in IT Security program has become a cornerstone for celebrating excellence and resilience across our community,” said Heidi Murphy, Director of Community Development at CyberRisk Alliance. “The 2025 honorees exemplify not only technical expertise and leadership, but also a spirit of mentorship and advocacy that is inspiring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.” ‍The 2025 honorees were selected across four categories:Cybersecurity Veterans: Honoring individuals with long-standing records of achievement and innovation in cybersecurity.Power Players: Recognizing women whose leadership and influence are shaping market direction and industry standards.Advocates: Celebrating champions of cybersecurity awareness, diversity, and professional development.Women to Watch: Featuring emerging leaders who are poised to drive the next wave of industry innovation. ‍“This program is more than recognition—it’s a reflection of the incredible impact women are having on our industry,” said John Whelan, President of CyberRisk Alliance. “The 2025 honorees represent the talent, vision, and commitment that move cybersecurity forward. Their stories remind us why it’s vital to continue building pathways for leadership and visibility.” ‍SC Media’s editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of the 2025 Women in IT Security honorees throughout October, showcasing their achievements and insights. Honorees will also have opportunities to amplify their recognition through commemorative licensing and content features. CRA remains committed to supporting gender diversity and advancing leadership across the cybersecurity ecosystem. ‍About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret, CyberRisk TV and Execweb.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com . ‍

