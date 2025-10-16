Forthright Launches SecureIT for Manufacturing at SFMA Annual Meeting

Forthright Launches SecureIT-M/I for Manufacturing & Industrial at SFMA's 65th Annual Meeting, security-first and purpose-built for manufacturing.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners announced the launch of SecureIT-M/I, a security-first suite of managed IT services, purpose-built for the unique needs of manufacturing and industrial applications. The product was officially launched this afternoon at the South Florida Manufacturing Association’s 65th Annual Meeting, taking place at the Charles F. Didge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Unlike generic IT/security offerings, SecureIT-M/I is tuned to recognize and respond to OT (Operational Technology) threats using similar detection and prioritization techniques to those used in the handling of traditional (IT) cyber threats. This means that Forthright Cyber’s AI-assisted SOC (security operations center) analyst can detect anomalies in production traffic. Then correlate and respond to those events, in real-time, across IT and OT networks, including SCADA Systems, PLCs and other IIoT devices.

“It’s all about keeping production lines moving," said Rory Sanchez, CEO at Forthright Technology Partners. "Manufacturers are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks that can halt production and, in-turn, threaten reputational and financial stability. SecureIT for Manufacturing takes a security-first approach to managing and protecting the IT/OT infrastructure of our manufacturing and other industrial clients to minimize the risk of cyber-related downtime. Then, we back it with a cyber warranty.”

SecureIT-M/I is a SPECTRA certified solutions, providing Forthright clients with a cyber warranty of up to $100,000. In addition, the service has been prequalified for insurability by SPECTRA, which promises to bring down cyber insurance costs or provide better coverage with fewer exclusions.

SecureIT for Manufacturing Key Capabilities include:

• SCADA & PLC Threat Detection: Behavioral analytics and signature-based detection for known ICS threats.

• OT/IT Convergence Monitoring: Cross-domain correlation to detect lateral movement between enterprise and plant networks.

• IoT Device Profiling: Continuous monitoring of IoT devices for unauthorized changes or rogue behavior.

• Zero-Trust Enforcement: Micro-segmentation and identity-based access controls tailored for hybrid manufacturing networks.

• Virtual Patching: Mitigating vulnerability exploits against OT and IoT devices where manufacturer patches are not available.

• Geolocation Support: Geo-aware data governance, multi-language support, compliance mapping, geo fencing, and global monitoring and reporting.

• 24/7 SOC Coverage: Real-time monitoring, analysis, and response to threats.

• Cyber Warranty: Up to $100,000 in coverage for qualifying incidents, providing financial assurance for high-risk environments.

• Pre-Qualified for Insurability: Additional information available upon request.

About Forthright Technology Partners

Supporting the manufacturing industry for over 25 years, Forthright is a Microsoft Modern Solutions Provider focused on taking a security-first approach to Microsoft Azure, CoPilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft M365 Cloud Native technologies. Going beyond traditional managed IT & cybersecurity services, Forthright helps drive business growth by way of automation and AI, digital adoption, and business optimization.

