Ezer Group and Forthright Cyber Announce Strategic Alliance to Elevate Cybersecurity Innovation

Forthright Cyber Ezer Group

Partnership unites elite cybersecurity consulting with industry-leading managed IT services to drive secure digital transformation

DURHAM, NC & WESTON, FL , FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezer Group, a premier cybersecurity consulting firm, and Forthright Cyber, a division of Forthright Technology Partners, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering advanced, integrated cybersecurity solutions for organizations navigating today’s complex threat landscape. This partnership brings together Ezer Group’s specialized expertise in offensive security testing, security program development, and executive-level cyber advisory with Forthright’s reputation for delivering secure and scalable, modern IT operations, focused on the Microsoft stack. Together, the companies offer a comprehensive approach to protecting and optimizing enterprise technology environments.

A shared commitment to a client-first culture is the foundation of this alliance. Both organizations are deeply rooted in delivering service with integrity, transparency, and accountability—prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term transactions. This alignment ensures that clients benefit not only from cutting-edge technical solutions, but also from a unified team that puts their success at the center of every engagement.

“This partnership represents a shared vision to empower organizations with smarter, stronger, and more scalable security strategies,” said Justin Smith, CEO of Ezer Group. “By combining our deep consulting capabilities with Forthright’s operational IT excellence, we’re setting a new standard for proactive, business-aligned cybersecurity.”

Rory Sanchez, CEO of Forthright Technology Partners, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ezer Group to accelerate innovation and bring increased value to our clients. This alliance reflects our mutual commitment to excellence and the belief that security must be a business enabler, not a barrier.”

The partnership is focused on:

• Delivering unified cybersecurity and IT service solutions

• Enhancing client protection with proactive testing and strategic defense

• Supporting compliance, cloud transformation, and security maturity

• Creating scalable offerings that meet the evolving demands of the mid-market and enterprise space

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both firms, combining agility, expertise, and a people-first approach to serve clients with clarity, confidence, and measurable impact.

For more information, visit www.ezer-group.com and www.forthright.com.

