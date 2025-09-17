Forthright Technology Partners Achieves SPECTRA Certification

SPECTRA Partner Badge

Forthright Technology Partners Achieves Prestigious SPECTRA Certification, Elevating Cybersecurity Standards and Insurance Accessibility

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners is proud to announce their official certification under the SPECTRA MSP Certification Program, a milestone that affirms the company’s commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity and regulatory compliance solutions. This elite designation positions Forthright as a trusted provider whose services meet the highest standards of protection, reliability, operational resilience and insurability.

The SPECTRA certification encompasses three critical areas:

• Partner Certification: Shows that Forthright has demonstrated internal controls, processes and qualified personnel to deliver certified cybersecurity solutions.

• Solution Validation: Validates Forthright’s certified solution for effectiveness, reliability, and eligibility to carry the SPECTRA cyber warranty.

• Pre-Qualified for Insurability: In addition to SPECTRA’s cyber warranty, Forthright’s SPECTRA Certified solutions are pre-qualified for cyber insurance, unlocking access to preferred cyber insurance rates with less paperwork.

“SPECTRA certification is more than a badge—it’s a promise to our clients and their insurers that Forthright Cyber delivers resilient, trustworthy protection,” said Rory Sanchez, CEO at Forthright Cyber. “This achievement streamlines access to top-tier cyber insurance policies, often with significant discounts, while eliminating the burden of lengthy, vague insurance questionnaires.”

Clients of Forthright’s SPECTRA Certified Solutions experience:

• Cyber insurance quotes that are faster/easier

• Broader insurance coverage with fewer exclusions

• Peace of mind from having a certified and validated solution

• Immediate financial support (warranty) in the event of a cyber-crisis

The SPECTRA Cyber Warranty delivers immediate monetary relief if a certified service fails to perform as promised during a covered cyber event, including ransomware and business email compromises.

To learn more about how Forthright’s SPECTRA-certified services can strengthen your cybersecurity posture and simplify insurance access, schedule a consultation at Forthright-SPECTRA-Certification.



