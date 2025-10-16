RENAISSANCE ORLANDO RESORT & SPA AT DISNEY SPRINGS® INTRODUCES NEW OFFICIAL BLOG INSPIRED BY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOVERY

Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs® — where modern design meets the magic of the Disney Springs® Resort Area. Modern guest room at Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs®, featuring contemporary design, natural light, and poolside palm views. Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs® proudly recognized as an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs, an Official Walt Disney WorldHotel located in the Disney SpringsResort Area, has introduced its new official blog—an immersive digital platform designed to bring the resort’s spirit of discovery to life. The blog reflects the property’s vibrant evolution and showcases its signature offerings through purposeful design, intuitive navigation, and dynamic storytelling.In keeping with Renaissance Hotels’ commitment to connecting guests with the heart of the neighborhood, the blog channels the brand’s tone of spontaneous discovery and effortless style. Travelers can now explore stories highlighting the resort’s modern guest rooms, culinary experiences, spa offerings, poolside ambiance, event venues, and nearby activities like golf , theatre, and dining options, crafted to inspire exploration and anticipation.“Our new blog invites guests to begin their journey the moment they engage with our content,” said Tim Swan, Director of Sales and Marketing, Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs. “It captures the soul of our destination while providing authentic insight and practical inspiration to help guests plan and get excited about their stay.”The blog’s curated content offers a glimpse into the resort experience—from thoughtfully redesigned accommodations and the serene Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat to locally inspired dining at American Kitchen Bar & Grill and lively poolside moments. Readers can also discover neighborhood highlights and stories that celebrate the spirit of Orlando.Developed with a mobile-first approach, the blog is visually rich and easy to navigate, featuring updated imagery, Marriott Bonvoy integration, and content that reflects the resort’s continued transformation. It supports Renaissance’s goal of helping guests uncover hidden gems and experience the destination with a sense of discovery and style.The launch of the new blog follows a $25 million renovation that reimagined guest rooms, public spaces, and amenities—underscoring the resort’s commitment to innovation, storytelling, and connection to the neighborhood.To explore the new blog and learn more about the property, visit www.renaissanceorlandoresort.com About Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney SpringsRenaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springsis an Official Walt Disney WorldHotel located in the Disney SpringsResort Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Offering 394 refined guest rooms and suites, the resort welcomes travelers with reimagined spaces, a zero-entry pool and hot tub, Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat, and inspired dining at American Kitchen Bar & Grill. With more than 25,000 square feet of flexible event space, the resort is an ideal setting for meetings, weddings, and gatherings. Guests enjoy exclusive Walt Disney World® benefits and the opportunity to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoypoints.For more information, visit www.renaissanceorlandoresort.com About Disney SpringsDisney Springsis a world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment district located at Walt Disney WorldResort. Blending the charm of waterfront promenades with curated local and global experiences, Disney Springsinvites guests to explore more than 150 venues, including renowned restaurants, designer boutiques, and live entertainment. Just steps from Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa, it’s the perfect destination to dine, unwind, and discover something new with every visit.

