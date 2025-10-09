HPN Global Launches HotelAttrition.com to Help Planners Eliminate Room Block Penalties

Hotel attrition contract negotiator

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPN Global is proud to announce the launch of HotelAttrition.com, a dedicated new service that helps meeting planners, event professionals, and procurement teams eliminate costly hotel attrition penalties.Hotel attrition penalties are one of the most common and frustrating issues facing the meetings industry today. When actual attendance falls short of contracted room blocks or food and beverage minimums, planners are often left absorbing significant, unexpected fees. These penalties can put entire events at risk and leave organizations scrambling for last-minute solutions with little leverage.Recognizing this widespread challenge, HPN Global created Hotel Attrition to provide planners with a fast, expert, and relationship-driven solution to review hotel contracts, renegotiate terms, and help eliminate those fees—at no cost to the client.“We built our company on solving problems for clients with speed, experience, and real hospitality relationships. Attrition fees are often misunderstood, misapplied, and miscommunicated. We’re stepping in to advocate for our clients and protect their budgets when things don’t go as planned.” - Bill Kilburg, Chairman and CEO of HPN Global.Backed by HPN Global’s extensive hotel network and sourcing expertise, Hotel Attrition gives planners a powerful advantage in mitigating financial risk. The service is designed for anyone managing hotel contracts—from corporate meeting planners and executive assistants to association event teams, marketing departments, and procurement professionals.With attendance trends fluctuating across industries and travel policies continuing to evolve, HPN Global sees Hotel Attrition as a timely and necessary solution. The service provides contract reviews, guidance on legal language like force majeure and rebook provisions, and direct negotiation with hotel partners on the client’s behalf.The service is already helping planners around the world recover from attendance shifts, budget cuts, and today’s evolving travel realities. In many cases, penalties that once seemed inevitable have been reduced or completely waived.Hotel Attrition is now live and accepting contracts for review . Clients can submit their hotel agreements directly through HotelAttrition.com and receive personalized support from HPN Global’s contract experts.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership discussions, please contact info@hpnglobal.com or visit www.HotelAttrition.com About HPN GlobalFounded in 2002, HPN Global is one of the world’s largest and most trusted meeting services firms. With deep sourcing experience, unmatched hotel relationships, and a client-first business model, HPN helps organizations plan and manage better events—without out-of-pocket costs. The company’s proprietary sourcing system and relationship-driven approach have made it a go-to partner for thousands of planners worldwide.About Hotel AttritionHotelAttrition.com is a no-cost service powered by HPN Global that helps planners eliminate hotel attrition penalties. Designed for corporate, nonprofit, and association events, the platform provides expert contract reviews, strategic negotiation support, and guidance on mitigating risk in hotel agreements. Hotel Attrition empowers event professionals to avoid costly penalties with fast, effective solutions backed by real industry leverage.

