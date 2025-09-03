Commissioner Victoria Bruce Appointed to Inaugural Board of Directors for Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation

Commissioner Bruce joins the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation Board to help expand arts access, education, and community engagement across the city.

Arts education builds confidence, creativity, and community, and I’m looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way.” — Victoria K. Bruce

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Bruce, Winter Springs City Commissioner and longtime community leader, has been appointed to the newly established Board of Directors for the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation (WSPA). The Foundation, a vital part of the city’s cultural fabric for nearly two decades, is expanding its reach and programming and Victoria will help guide its growth during this exciting new chapter.“I’m honored to join the WSPA Board and support an organization that brings so much artistic opportunity and educational value to our community,” said Victoria. “Arts education builds confidence, creativity, and community, and I’m looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way.”The WSPA Board of Directors was formed to help the organization reach new milestones in programming, outreach, and sustainability. Board members are selected for their experience in key areas such as business, fundraising, finance, construction, and marketing. Each member is asked to contribute expertise, support development initiatives, and make an annual personal contribution of at least $500 to help ensure WSPA’s continued success.Victoria brings over two decades of leadership in Winter Springs and Central Florida, with a background in entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship, and civic engagement. Her involvement with the arts reflects her commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive community.For more information about Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation, visit https://www.winterspringsarts.org. Contact:

