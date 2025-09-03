Commissioner Victoria Bruce Appointed to Inaugural Board of Directors for Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation

Commissioner Bruce joins the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation Board to help expand arts access, education, and community engagement across the city.

Arts education builds confidence, creativity, and community, and I’m looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way.”
— Victoria K. Bruce
WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Bruce, Winter Springs City Commissioner and longtime community leader, has been appointed to the newly established Board of Directors for the Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation (WSPA). The Foundation, a vital part of the city’s cultural fabric for nearly two decades, is expanding its reach and programming and Victoria will help guide its growth during this exciting new chapter.

“I’m honored to join the WSPA Board and support an organization that brings so much artistic opportunity and educational value to our community,” said Victoria. “Arts education builds confidence, creativity, and community, and I’m looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way.”

The WSPA Board of Directors was formed to help the organization reach new milestones in programming, outreach, and sustainability. Board members are selected for their experience in key areas such as business, fundraising, finance, construction, and marketing. Each member is asked to contribute expertise, support development initiatives, and make an annual personal contribution of at least $500 to help ensure WSPA’s continued success.

Victoria brings over two decades of leadership in Winter Springs and Central Florida, with a background in entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship, and civic engagement. Her involvement with the arts reflects her commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive community.

For more information about Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation, visit https://www.winterspringsarts.org.

Contact:

Victoria K. Bruce
Victoria for Winter Springs
+1 407-327-7585
vbruce@winterspringsfl.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commissioner Victoria Bruce Appointed to Inaugural Board of Directors for Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Victoria K. Bruce
Victoria for Winter Springs
+1 407-327-7585 vbruce@winterspringsfl.org
Company/Organization
Your Brand Voice
1315 Winter Springs Blvd
WINTER SPRINGS, Florida, 32708
United States
+1 407-203-6767
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Commissioner Victoria Bruce Appointed to Inaugural Board of Directors for Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation
Hatchineha Ranch Mitigation Bank Offered by The Nature Conservancy Now Accepting Proposals
Rachel’s Steakhouse Palm Beach Named One of Palm Beach County’s Best by The Palm Beach Post
View All Stories From This Author