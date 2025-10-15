Esraa Hasan selected as Top Global Business Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Esraa Hasan will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esraa Hasan was recently selected as Top Global Business Consultant of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.With over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Hasan has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Hasan works as a Business Process Consultant, supporting German companies to solve business problems using technology. Currently and till the end of 2025, her focus is Business Processes. She listens to the company’s challenges, analyzes their business processes, and designs tech solutions that help them improve performance while reducing cost, complexity, and risk. In addition, she helps them leverage IT in a strategic way, and her strong background in compliance and finance allows her to see both risks and opportunities so she can help in building systems not only suitable for today, but that can also last for the future.Throughout her career, Ms. Hasan has worked in more than nine countries on diverse business projects spanning strategy, operations, finance, and IT. This international experience has given her a global perspective and the ability to adapt to different business cultures and challenges.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, leadership, team leadership, leadership development, management, consulting, and business analysis.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Hasan earned her Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Al-Furat University. She also received a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Science. In addition to her degrees, she studied Civil Engineering at Istanbul University and Specialisation, Compliance at the University of Pennsylvania.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hasan has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Global Business Consultant of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Hasan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Hasan attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. Ms. Hasan’s long-term mission is to establish a well-set 360-degree consulting style that helps in addressing the “Business Mind and Business Body,” as she calls it, her “Visionary Treatment Plan.” Her goal is also to grow her advisory role and level up with more managerial titles in international companies to expand her international business scope and help companies think more strategically.Beginning in 2026, Ms. Hasan will also be launching her independent consulting practice for international companies, providing strategic insights and helping organizations enhance their performance and innovation across global markets. She will be collaborating with numerous international clients and partners to deliver tailored strategies that drive sustainable growth and digital transformation, grounded in her belief that diversified knowledge of innovation, IT, finance, and business strategy is what truly makes companies stronger.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

