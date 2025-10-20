Demand for Connected Cars Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $185.11 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Connected Cars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Connected Cars Market Through 2025?

The market size of connected cars has significantly expanded in the past few years. The rise is projected from $92.59 billion in 2024 to $105.67 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This expansion during the historic era is a result of the growth of emerging markets, rising demand for improved user comfort, security, and convenience, as well as an increase in vehicle theft incidents within the connected cars sector.

The market for connected cars is set to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $185.11 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This accelerated growth during the prediction period is as a result of various factors such as a growing global populace, the introduction of technologies like 5G and AI, increased internet accessibility, the rise of the internet of things (IoT), a growing preference for in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots and data services, along with a growing demand for intelligent mobility solutions. Noteworthy trends forecasted for the period include the incorporation of 5G connectivity in connected cars, inclusion of AI to enhance connected car system functionalities, cybersecurity system implementations in connected cars to mitigate cyber threat risks, and the creation of personalized hybrid in-car entertainment systems for connected vehicles.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Connected Cars Market Landscape?

The boost in government initiatives to establish intelligent transportation systems is significantly fueling the growth of the connected car market. This growth is majorly attributable to government initiatives focused on promoting the development of connected and autonomous vehicles. In the UK, for instance, the government has taken significant strides in the field of connected cars. It has so far invested £40 million (US$50 million) in plans that stimulate commercial autonomous vehicle services like delivery vehicles and passenger shuttles. To further support the advancement of connected cars, it has conducted numerous trials and passed new laws. These efforts are anticipated to bring about an impressive economic benefit of an estimated £62 billion ($74.36 billion) by 2030 from the implementation of connected and autonomous vehicles in the UK.

Who Are The Top Players In The Connected Cars Market?

Major players in the Connected Cars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volkswagen

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motors

• Daimler AG

• BMW Group

• Ford Motor Company

• Honda Motor Co Ltd

• Hyundai Motor Group

• Tesla

• Renault

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Connected Cars Industry?

Companies dealing with connected cars are continually innovating, creating novel technologies like autonomous vehicle map software to enhance their revenues and secure a competitive advantage. NVIDIA Corporation, a U.S. tech firm, exemplifies this trend with its 2022 launch of autonomous vehicles map software called DRIVE Map. This ingenious multi-modal mapping engine expedites the release of autonomous Level-3 and Level-4 vehicles, which can function independently of human input. Subsequent to NVIDIA's acquisition of DeepMap, a leading HD mapping startup last year, the development of DRIVE Map was fast-tracked. The mapping solutions from the startup were amalgamated into DRIVE Map. The resulting DRIVE Map from Nvidia married DeepMap's precision in survey mapping with AI-powered crowdsourcing's breadth of scale.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Connected Cars Market

The connected carsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated

2) By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics, Combination

3) By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety and Well-Being, Entertainment, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

Subsegments:

1) By Embedded: OEM Embedded Systems, Aftermarket Embedded Systems

2) By Tethered: Smartphone Tethering, Mobile Hotspot Tethering

3) By Integrated: Infotainment Systems, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication

Connected Cars Market Regional Insights

In the Connected Cars Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024, closely followed by Western Europe. The report includes a detailed coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

