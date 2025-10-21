Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Projected to Reach $18.56 Billion with 4.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Through 2025?

The size of the non-grain oriented electrical steel market has seen consistent expansion over recent years. The market will see an increase from $14.83 billion in 2024 to $15.31 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth recorded during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the impact of the industrial revolution, the electrification of various industries, advancements in research and development, surge in urbanization and infrastructure development, as well as the advent of energy-saving appliances.

In the coming years, consistent expansion is projected in the non-grain oriented electrical steel market growth. By 2029, the market is expected to grow to reach $18.56 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The projected growth in the forecast period may be due to factors such as supply chain optimization, the advent of Industry 4.0 and automation, development of smart grids, the surge in electric vehicle production, and enhanced recycling and sustainability measures. Key trends during the forecast period are anticipated to be data-driven maintenance methods, localized manufacturing, transparency and traceability of materials, high-temperature resistance, and the incorporation of IoT in electrical steel.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market?

The surging use of electric vehicles (EV) is forecasted to boost the expansion of the non-grain-oriented electrical steel market in the future. An electric vehicle is an automobile powered by an electric motor that uses electricity from a battery, which can be recharged from an external source. The non-grain-oriented electrical steel improves the efficiency of the electric motor, which acts as the essential material in electric vehicles; consequently, the escalating use of electric vehicles amplifies the requirement for non-grain-oriented electrical steel. For example, in January 2024, a report from Kelley Blue Book, a company of Cox Automotive based in the US, stated that in 2023, a record 1.2 million car purchasers in the United States opted for electric vehicles, contributing to 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, a rise from 5.9% in 2022. Hence, the increasing usage of electric vehicles propels the non-grain-oriented electrical steel market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market?

Major players in the Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel include:

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• ArcelorMittal SA

• Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO)

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

• Shagang Group Co. Ltd.

• Shougang Group Co. Ltd.

• Baosteel Group Corporation

• JFE Holdings Inc.

• Tata Steel Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market In The Globe?

The main trend accelerating in the non-grain-oriented electrical steel sector is product innovation. Key businesses in this market are dedicated to creating inventive products to consolidate their market standing. For example, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., an American electrical steel, iron ore, and other ferroalloys manufacturing and mining corporation, introduced MOTOR-MAX in December 2022. A high-frequency non-oriented electrical steel (HF NOES), this product improves engine performance and efficiency, making it apt for high-speed engines, electric vehicle (EV) propulsion motors, aviation generators, and additional rotating machinery.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

The non-grain oriented electrical steel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Fully Processed, Semi-processed

2) By Thickness: 0.35 mm, 0.5 mm, 0.65 mm, Other Thickness

3) By Application: Inductors, Transformers, Motors, Other Applications

4) By End User: Automotive Industry, Aviation, Power, Domestic Appliances, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fully Processed: Cold Rolled Electrical Steel, Hot Rolled Electrical Steel

2) By Semi-Processed: Cold Rolled Non-Grain Oriented Steel, Hot Rolled Non-Grain Oriented Steel

Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market for non-grain oriented electrical steel as the biggest region. The market analysis for non-grain oriented electrical steel encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

