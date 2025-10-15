Bill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media

Great American Pure Flix and Great American Journal Presents "Today's Morning Prayer"

At Great American Pure Flix, we want to impact our culture with faith-driven content. As we look in our communities, the power of prayer has become more relevant than ever before.” — Bill Abbott

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Pure Flix presents Great American Journal, "Today’s Morning Prayer” , a new feature beginning this October. The platform will provide a daily prayer, supported by a Bible verse and a Great American Pure Flix movie. Each week will have its own theme, kicking off with the 5th anniversary of Great American Media and this featured sneak peek, "Dear Lord, Thank you for getting me through this week through your grace and mercy shown upon my soul, and reminding me you will never leave me or forsake me, that you are with me wherever I go."The Great American Journal, an editorial voice for Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix, features prayers by President and CEO Bill Abbott and the Great American Media team, alongside best-selling authors Dr. Pamela Pyle and Isik Abla.Bill Abbott stated, "We are privileged to launch the Great American Pure Flix 'Today's Morning Prayer' devotional, provided to our viewers. We have found in recent weeks that our supporters and friends of Great American Media are seeking devotionals about heaven, more prayer-focused content, and uplifting faith movies for the Christmas season."Abbott concluded, "At Great American Pure Flix, we want to impact our culture with faith-driven content. As we look in our communities, the power of prayer has become more relevant than ever before."For more of the best in faith and family content, subscribe to our streaming service, Great American Pure Flix, and receive 30% off your annual plan.About: Great American JournalGreat American Journal is the editorial voice of Great American Media, celebrating faith, family, and country. Through inspiring stories, author features, and behind-the-scenes news, Great American Journal connects readers to the heart of Great American Media’s mission to bring storytelling that matters into everyday life.About: Great American Pure FlixGreat American Pure Flix is your streaming home to the best in quality faith and family entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Great American Pure Flix became the streaming service of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome, family-friendly, and inspiring movies and programs. Add in the best from Pure Flix in faith and inspirational content, and you get a streaming service unlike any other.

