"The All-American Book Club" to Spotlight Authors Exploring Faith & Fortitude Through History & Today

We’re excited to present a dynamic series of conversations that delve into the transformative power of conviction and perseverance that comes from faith.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media , NewsTalk 105.9 FM, and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" announce their October series featuring powerful interviews with authors whose works illuminate the enduring role of faith in overcoming historical and contemporary issues. These conversations will explore stories of resilience, courage, and hope, drawing from the past to offer profound insights for navigating today’s complex world with strength and optimism.Guests will include: author and wife of country music star Granger Smith, Amber Emily Smith; author, musician, and mother, Kimberley Woodhouse ; journalist, historian, and author, Anne Sebba; and author, Irene Hannon."We’re excited to present a dynamic series of conversations that delve into the transformative power of conviction and perseverance that comes from faith. Our guests in October will uncover tales of tenacity and inspiration, weaving lessons from the past to guide us through the challenges of today’s intricate landscape with clarity and purpose," said Eden Gordon Hill.Amber Emily Smith: "The Girl on the Bathroom Floor"Amber Smith is a Christ follower, wife, and mother of four. In 2019, their family suffered a terrible loss when their three-year-old son, River, drowned. Since then, she has been on a mission to share her message of hope through suffering to a lost and broken world. She is a speaker, social media influencer, host of the "Arise with Amber" podcast, and Founder of the River Kelly Fund.Amber Emily Smith's first book, "The Girl on the Bathroom Floor," releases on October 14, 2025. The book is an invitation into the most vulnerable spaces of her life, behind the closed doors where she wrestled with the traumatic and heartbreaking death of their three-year-old son, River. Amber opens the door to the unseen pain and the relentless ache following his death, the countless tears shed in private, along with the soul-altering aftermath of a life forever changed. Amber offers her story of despair but not defeat to illustrate how grief does not have to separate you from hope or joy.She and her husband, Granger Smith, live on a little farm in central Texas with their children, London, Lincoln, and Maverick.Kimberley Woodhouse: "A Song in the Dark"Kim Woodhouse is a devoted wife and mother, and a third-generation Liszt student. She has passed down her love of music and the arts to hundreds of students over the years, recorded three albums, and appeared at over 2,000 venues to more than a million people. Her quick wit, enthusiasm, and positive outlook through difficult circumstances have gained her audiences at conferences, retreats, churches, military functions, and seminars all over the country. Her latest novel, "A Song in the Dark," is available now."A Song in the Dark" is set against the simmering backdrop of the impending World War II, when blind virtuoso pianist Chaisley Frappier embarks on a concert tour through a rapidly changing Europe despite the dangers. When she learns that Hitler’s escalating regime of injustice is targeting other disabled people, Chaisley realizes she is in a prime position to help those who are threatened reach safety. But the Führer’s growing fascination with the celebrated musician endangers her undercover mission and forces her to walk a tightrope between her fame and her calling. It's a stirring story of fighting for hope, love, and justice amid the tumultuous European continent on the brink of war.The Woodhouse family’s story has been on the front page of newspapers, in magazines, articles, medical journals, and most famously featured on ABC’s "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Kim has been writing seriously for more than 20 years. Now, she is a best-selling author of more than two dozen books, with more on the way. She has won The Carol Award, The Reader’s Choice Award, The Holt Medallion, and has finaled in the Selah Awards and the Spur Awards. Kimberley has been married to her incredible husband for 29 years and counting, and they have two married adult children.Anne Sebba: "The Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz"Anne Sebba is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature (FRSL), a biographer, lecturer, journalist, former Reuters foreign correspondent, and author of 11 books for adults. She read History at King’s College London, and her first job was at the BBC World Services in the Arabic Department. Her latest book is "The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz: A Story of Survival.""The Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz" recounts how German SS officers in charge of the notorious concentration camp decided an orchestra should be formed among the female prisoners in 1943. Almost 50 women and girls from 11 nations were drafted into a band that would play marching music to other inmates. While still living amid the most brutal and dehumanising of circumstances, they were made to give weekly concerts for Nazi officers, and individual members were sometimes summoned to give solo performances of an officer’s favourite piece of music. In "The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz," award-winning historian Anne Sebba traces tangled questions of deep moral complexity with sensitivity and care.Before that, she wrote "Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy" (2021 publication and film rights sold to Miramax). Her book about Paris from 1939 to 49 through women’s eyes, "Les Parisiennes: How the Women of Paris Lived, Loved and Died in the 1940’s," published in 2016, was called "a standout social history" by Booklist and was a winner of the Franco-British Society prize.Irene Hannon: "Out of Time"Irene Hannon is the bestselling, award-winning author of more than 65 contemporary romance and romantic suspense novels. She is also a three-time winner of the RITA award – the “Oscar” of romance fiction – from Romance Writers of America and is a member of that organization’s elite Hall of Fame. Her latest book, "Out of Time," is part of the Undaunted Courage romantic suspense series and is available for pre-order now.In "Out of Time," a historical anthropologist and a sheriff have their hands full as they grapple with a century-old mystery, a hidden treasure, a dying language, and suspicious deaths on an isolated estate where danger seems to lurk in every shadow. Beset by danger, anthropologist Cara Tucker and sheriff Brad Adams must work together to try to untangle the clues of what's happening at an isolated estate in rural Missouri. But when the peril turns lethal, the situation takes on a new urgency, and their mission is clear: Find out who is behind the string of menacing incidents before the perpetrator strikes another deadly blow.A former communications executive with a Fortune 500 company, Irene left that world behind to write fiction full-time – and has never looked back. Her many other awards include National Readers’ Choice, Daphne du Maurier, Retailers' Choice, Booksellers’ Best, Carol, HOLT Medallion, and Reviewers’ Choice from RT Book Reviews magazine, which also honored her with a Career Achievement award for her entire body of work. In addition, she is a two-­time Christy award finalist. When not writing, she loves to sing, travel, hike, garden, cook, spend time with family, and go on impromptu dates with her own romantic hero. She and her husband make their home in Missouri.Eden Gordon Hill, host of "The All-American Book Club"Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is a respected public relations firm that operates at the powerful intersection of national media, faith, and patriotism. With her extensive experience in national politics and broadcasting, Eden effectively elevates clients’ profiles on both national and international stages.Throughout her diverse career, Eden has gained invaluable insights from the Halls of Congress and various Presidential administrations, allowing her to establish strategic partnerships that enhance her clients’ public presence.As the radio show host on WMAL in the heart of our nation’s capital, her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative she delivers, featuring interviews with influential leaders and curating relevant content that sparks meaningful discussions on national and family values.As a proud veteran spouse, Eden Gordon Media is devoted to championing pro-American clients, placing a strong emphasis on the principles of faith, country, and family.

