“The Message Goes On”: NRB Broadcast with Lucas Miles Reflects on Charlie Kirk, Mission of Christian Communicators

A lot of churches have stopped preaching the Gospel. ... I implore you, get in the fight. Arise, mighty, valiant warrior. It's your time.” — Lucas Miles

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the world's largest association of Christian communicators, hosted a special live conversation to reflect on the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk and equip Christian communicators to carry forward the movement he championed. The conversation featured TPUSA Faith Senior Director Lucas Miles and was hosted by NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller . The program is now available for broadcast and for public viewing on NRB’s YouTube channel Throughout the conversation, both Lucas Miles and Troy A. Miller highlighted Kirk’s lasting impact as a communicator and his unwavering commitment to truth.Miles reflected on Kirk's legacy and example to the world of Christian media: “Charlie wasn't provocative. Charlie was truthful. The only time truth is provocative is when you don't want to hear it. I've never seen a person with more integrity. What he preached is what he practiced. He encouraged other people to be who I saw him be. ... He was the type of person that made me want to be a better man.“The one thing he taught me is that courage is the easiest thing in the world—that all you have to do is say yes. You don't have to be smart. You don't have to be brave. You just have to say yes.“A lot of churches have stopped preaching the Gospel. ... I implore you, get in the fight. Arise, mighty, valiant warrior. It's your time.”Miller noted the enduring mission of Christian communicators in times of grief as well as joy: “He calls the messengers home, but the message goes on. ... We now have the call to keep the message going on to a world that is more open and more hungry for that message than ever before.”Miles concluded: “Let's do what he would do, and that's make heaven crowded. And there's a lot of work for us all to join in. I'm honored just to be one of all of you as a Christian communicator and broadcaster and to be part of NRB.”Lucas Miles’ new book, Pagan Threat, also released this month, examines how ancient false religions are resurfacing in new forms, shaping societal values, and influencing even within the walls of the church. With a foreword by Charlie Kirk, the book calls believers to recognize these threats and respond with clarity, courage, and a renewed commitment to the Gospel.About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.​Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

