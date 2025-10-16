ABS Completes Redomiciliation to Dubai Development Authority as Part of Strategic Transformation

ABS- Agility Beyond Space ABS completes Redomiciliation to Dubai Development Authority (DDA)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABS - Agility Beyond Space proudly announces the successful completion of its redomiciliation to the Dubai Development Authority (DDA), marking a pivotal milestone in its transformation journey.This move aligns with ABS’s strategy under private ownership and a new management team, reinforcing a fresh, strategic and entrepreneurial focus on innovation, speed and value creation.Recognised as a global benchmark for business excellence, the DDA attracts top talent and fosters a climate where bold ideas thrive. ABS’s relocation shows confidence in the region’s potential and its commitment to building a future-ready organization rooted in agility and collaboration.By establishing its base in Dubai, ABS is positioning itself to accelerate operational agility, scale faster and co-create solutions with partners across the GCC and beyond. The move reinforces ABS’s ambition to build a vibrant ecosystem of regional and global innovators, where entrepreneurship is not just encouraged, it’s embedded in the company’s DNA.“Our presence in Dubai is a strategic leap forward. It brings us closer to our partners, aligns us with a world-class business environment and empowers us to grow through a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration,” said Mark Rigolle , Chief Executive Officer of ABS.ABS looks forward to deepening its impact in the region and continuing to deliver exceptional value through entrepreneurial thinking, strategic partnerships and relentless execution.

