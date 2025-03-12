Telespazio and ABS Expand Partnership to Deliver Tailored C-Band Connectivity Solutions for the Brazilian Market

ABS ABS partnership with Telespazio - Marica Teleport

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telespazio and ABS (Agility Beyond Space) are expanding their partnership to introduce new managed C-band service solutions for the Brazilian corporate market. This latest initiative leverages Telespazio’s ground infrastructure and ABS’s satellite capacity to deliver high-performance, customized connectivity solutions tailored to enterprise needs.In 2024, the partnership had secured several strategic projects, including the air traffic control connectivity project, and the launch of the teleport in Maricá, Brazil. It is now expanding its capabilities to serve businesses that require scalable and application-specific satellite solutions.C-band connectivity projects often demand tailored services rather than standardized solutions. This new offering ensures reliable, adaptable connectivity designed to meet enterprise and mission-critical requirements across diverse industries."This next phase of our partnership with ABS allows us to offer businesses in Brazil greater control over their satellite connectivity," said Marzio Laurenti, CEO of Telespazio. "With ABS’s capacity and our ground infrastructure, we are delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of corporate customers.""ABS and Telespazio continue to evolve our partnership to provide high-quality, adaptable satellite services that businesses can rely on," said Ramsey Khanfour, Chief Commercial Officer of ABS. "This collaboration ensures that companies operating in Brazil have access to connectivity solutions that can be customized to their needs, whether for enterprise applications, mission-critical operations, or network expansion."This latest development reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer-focused satellite solutions, supporting the continued expansion of Brazil’s corporate connectivity ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.