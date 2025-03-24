ABS further Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Matthieu Boutrolle as Chief Technology Officer

ABS Matthieu Boutrolle, CTO of ABS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABS (Agility Beyond Space), a leading global satellite operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthieu Boutrolle as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With an extensive background in satellite design, procurement, and operations, Matthieu brings 20 years of expertise in leading large-scale space programs from concept to execution. His appointment further strengthens ABS’s commitment to growth, innovation, technical excellence, and delivering high-quality satellite solutions to its global customers.Previously, Matthieu served as Director Spacecraft Programmes at SES, overseeing satellite procurement and managing various satellite projects since 2017. His expertise in contract negotiations, manufacturing oversight, and program management ensured successful project execution. He also held other key roles at SES, where he contributed to mission operations, in-orbit testing, and satellite decommissioning. Previously, he worked on satellite design at EADS Astrium (now Airbus Defence & Space) in France.Commenting on the appointment, Mark Rigolle , CEO of ABS, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Matthieu to ABS as our Chief Technology Officer. His extensive experience in satellite procurement, operations, and program management will be instrumental in driving our vision forward. As ABS continues to expand and enhance its global satellite services, Matthieu’s leadership will ensure we maintain our commitment to delivering secure, reliable and agile solutions to our customers.”"I am excited to join the executive team at ABS during this pivotal moment. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team to drive innovation and efficiency while contributing to the company’s continued success. My sincere thanks to Mark and the team for this incredible opportunity," said Matthieu Boutrolle, Chief Technology Officer.This appointment enhances ABS’s leadership to better serve its customers. In recent months, ABS has built a strong foundation for collaboration and partnership, ensuring the delivery of reliable satellite solutions tailored to evolving industry needs.

