Manual Car Charger Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Manual Car Charger Market Be By 2025?

The size of the manual car charger market has seen consistent growth over the past few years. Expectations are for it to increase from $9.89 billion in 2024 to $10.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Factors contributing to growth through the historical period include a rise in car ownership, advancements in the automotive industry, heightened attention to vehicle upkeep, swift urbanization, and an increase in both public and private charging stations.

The market size of manual car chargers is projected to experience steady expansion in the subsequent years, reaching $11.43 billion in 2029 with a 3.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth during the prediction period can be credited to the surge in electric vehicles (EVs), heightened vehicular electrification, escalating fuel prices and operating expenses, the dominance of ride-sharing and fleet services, along with the growth of e-commerce and virtual retail outlets. Key trends to watch during the forecast period include advances in battery technology, the proliferation of portable electronic gadgets, breakthroughs in charging infrastructure, integration with digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent, interconnected charging solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Manual Car Charger Market Landscape?

The growth of the manual car charger market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Electric vehicles are automobiles primarily powered by batteries and electric motors, as opposed to conventional vehicles that utilize internal combustion engines burning fossil fuels. The reason behind the growing popularity of EVs include people's heightened awareness about environmental concerns, advancements in battery technology, government incentives, and the surge in fuel prices. Manual car chargers provide a convenient way for EV owners to charge their vehicles at their homes or public stations, simplifying the process of battery charging for daily commutes and long journeys. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, reported in April 2023 that electric vehicle sales saw a boost of 3.5 million in 2023 compared to 2022, marking a 35% annual increase. Hence, the surging demand for electric vehicles is fuelling the growth of the manual car charger market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Manual Car Charger Market?

Major players in the Manual Car Charger include:

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Schumacher Electric Corporation

• CTEK Sweden AB

• Midtronics Inc.

• The NOCO Company

• DEWALT

• Associated Equipment

• Clore Automotive

• CRAFTSMAN

• Battery Tender

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Manual Car Charger Market?

Leading organizations in the manual car charger market are constantly exploring innovative solutions like controller chargers to satisfy the growing need for reliable and efficient charging options. Controller chargers, often referred to as intelligent chargers, are devices specifically designed to supervise and regulate the charging activity. For instance, in October 2023, Schumacher Electric Corporation, an American manufacturer primarily serving the automotive industry with battery chargers, jump starters, and power inverters, introduced a range of manually controlled battery chargers and jump starters for vehicles such as cars, SUVs, trucks, and boats. These new offerings allow users to have full manual control over the charging and jump-starting process through precise timers and mode selectors. Moreover, these products are designed to be compact and portable, with optional wheels for easier mobility.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Manual Car Charger Market

The manual car chargermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Charging Type: On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers

2) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By On-Board Chargers: Standard On-Board Chargers, Fast On-Board Chargers

2) By Off-Board Chargers: Wall-Mounted Off-Board Chargers, Portable Off-Board Chargers

Manual Car Charger Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the manual car charger market. The region projected to experience the fastest growth is the Asia-Pacific. The regions detailed in the manual car charger market report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

