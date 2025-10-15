The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra goes silent on Halloween with the horror film classic Nosferatu
The KSO opens its 34th season on All Hallows Eve with a fang-tastic screening of the 1922 film together with an adapted opera score to Der Vampyr.
German film director F.W. Murnau's best known film is Nosferatu (1922), an adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula (1897), starring German stage actor Max Schreck as the vampire Count Orlok. Stoker’s estate won a copyright infringement lawsuit against Prana Films. In addition to damages, the court ordered all existing prints of the film to be destroyed. However, one copy had already been distributed globally. It is this single print which has been duplicated over the years, making Nosferatu an early example of a cult film.
Heinrich Marschner’s 1828 opera Der Vampyr (The Vampire) was based on John Polidori's 1819 short story “The Vampyre,” which took place in then present day Scotland. In 1833, Richard Wagner composed an allegro to replace the a portion of a second act aria. The opera Der Vampyr is still sometimes performed with Wagner's allegro in place of Marschner's original.
Don’t miss the film that started the campy fang-fests of the last 103 years accompanied live by a (singerless) opera score. Attend dressed as your favorite cinematic vampire and receive a free, bloody-good drink courtesy of the KSO. Celebrate All Hallows Eve in concert with the KSO, 7:30 Friday. October 31 at Greaves Concert Hall, NKU, Highland Heights, KY. For additional info and tickets — kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216.
James R. Cassidy
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
+1 859-431-6216
