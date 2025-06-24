The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Its 31st Summer Series of Free Concerts in the Parks.

Kids and adults can't sit still at the KSO Sunny Evening as the KSO plays the Tower Park Amphitheater

Join the KSO July 12 & 13 for Williams' Wondrous World, featuring 60 Years of John Williams' Hit TV Themes and Epic Film Scores.

Mr, Williams’ film scores enhance and play a vital role in the success of a film. John's tuneful melodies are riveting, soaring, touching and thus memorable. Everyone can hum 4-5 of his melodies.” — KSO Music Director, James R. Cassidy

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra opens its 31st Summer Series with a salute to the de facto dean of film score composers. John Williams ’ career has spanned nearly 70 years, and his efforts in television and film have emphasized the significance of the film score as a musical genre, comparable to other classical forms — symphony, concerto and opera — of the 18th through 20th centuries. Williams’ contributions were important even prior to his noted 50-year association with director Steven Spielberg.Following in the footsteps of his musician father, Johnny Williams’ interest in both classics and jazz afforded him many opportunities in both New York and Hollywood. By age 24 Williams was a staff arranger for Columbia Pictures before joining 20th Century Fox. He was also a studio pianist for Doris Day, Vic Damone and Frankie Laine. During the 1960s Johnny Williams composed mostly for television writing themes and episode music for the Irwin Allen Sci-fi shows Lost in Space, Land of Giants and The Time Tunnel. (plus film scores for Allen’s early 1970s disaster films — The Towering Inferno and The Poseidon Adventure).Williams’ film adaptation of the score for the musical Fiddler on the Roof earned Williams his first of five Oscars (54 nominations). The Steven Speilberg association came shortly thereafter with Jaws (1974), followed by work with George Lucas on Star Wars (1977) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). John Williams had lept to the top of the A-list of film score composers.John Williams work as music director of the Boston Pops (1980-1993) allowed him to focus on composing works other than just film scores. Williams has written a concerto for every instrument in the orchestra, as well as commissions for special events like the Olympics and the re-dedication of Statue of Liberty. At age 93, John Williams continues to add to his impressive catalogue. John’s sons Mark (music producer / drummer —Air Supply) and Joseph (lead vocalist —Toto) have pursued musical career paths as well.The KSO will feature some of its own musicians in its tribute to Mr. Williams and his music. In addition to the popular and melody-driven excerpts from Superman, Star Wars, ET and Jurassic Park, KSO music director James Cassidy has reached back to the 1971 Fiddler on the Roof adaptation which will feature concertmistress, Manami White. Excerpts from the 2002 Catch Me If You Can soundtrack will feature alto saxophonist Rick Van Matre.The KSO’s excursion through John Williams’ Wondrous World will include favorites as well as interesting off-the-beaten-path surprises.Join music director James Cassidy and the KSO for a Williams fan-fest at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 12 at Covington’s Devou Park Band Shell; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Ft. Thomas’s Tower Park Amphitheater Admission is free, but contributions ($5 per person) are suggested at the manned donation boxes. Register at www.kyso.org for KSO weather updates and for more information/directions.

John Williams conducts the main title from Star Wars with the Vienna Philharmonic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.