The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Fills Its Quiver for a 34th Season of Bullseyes and Bows

KSO presents Amadeus Live The KSO performs Shostakovich's Execution of Stepan Razin at Greaves Concert Hall, Highland Heights, KY

The KSO's 34th season casts a wide net with Nosferatu, Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, Van Gogh, Warhol & Hartmann, Storm & Stress and hits of Simon & Garfunkel.

Making symphonic music and the concert experience attractive, accessible and affordable has been the KSO's creed since 1992. Sharing such variety and great music across the Tristate remains a passion.” — KSO Music Director, James R. Cassidy

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For its 2025-26 subscription series, the KSO continues to offer variety and great programming at 2012 prices.Nosferatu (A Symphony of Horrors)7:30 p.m. Friday, October 31, 2025Greaves Concert Hall, NKUThe KSO kicks off its 2025-26 subscription series on All Hallows Eve with the screening of F.W. Murnaus’ 1922 silent film classic Nosferatu (A Symphony of Horrors), with a newer film score adapted by Timothy Brock from the 1828 opera Der Vampyr by Heinrich Marschner. Marschner’s opera predates Bram Stoker’s Dracula by nearly 70 years. Richard Wagner admired Marschner’s opera and even added his own allegro section to an Act II aria. Don’t miss the film that started the campy fang-fests of the last 103 years accompanied live by a (singerless) opera score. Attend dressed as your favorite cinematic vampire and receive a free, bloody-good drink courtesy of the KSO.Beethoven - Missa Solemnis(The Mt. Everest of choral-orchestra works)7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 22, 2025Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in ChainsBeethoven’s Missa Solemnis may be the greatest piece never heard. Its musical, technical, and endurance challenges make it incredibly difficult for the chorus. Completed in 1824, the totally deaf composer would never attend a full performance of what he regarded as his best work. The KSO with soloists Erin Keesy, Matilda Smolij, Pedro Barbosa and Stephen Hanna along with a 40-voice \ professional choir embark on a worthy expedition to classical music’s summit.Galerie Fantastique(Music inspired by the visual art of Van Gogh, Warhol & Hartmann)7:30 Saturday, February 7, 2026Greaves Concert Hall, NKUVisual art has long inspired composers, so the KSO is presenting two premieres, along with a war horse, which offer vibrant colors, detail and beauty via a sonic brush. Northern Kentucky native composer Andrew Strawn’s Flowers from Vincent (2023) receives its world premiere followed by a regional premiere of Michael Daugherty’s 2022 Symphonic Fantasy on the Art of Andy Warhol. Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition (orchestrated by Maurice Ravel) closes the program. The art of Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol and Viktor Hartmann will be projected above the orchestra as the KSO performs each piece.Art & Anxiety(Societal and Political Storm & Stress of the 1760s-70s)7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026Greaves Concert Hall, NKUWith rebellion against the Enlightenment’s rational order (and gathering clouds of war and revolution), art, literature, theater and music found its own way to interpret societal storm and stress. Roughly 250 years ago was a time of intense emotion and individual rebellion against society. Classical music of this time followed the emotional sentiment of the movement reflected in predominantly minor keys, shocking leaps in melodies and the use of dramatic effects. KSO associate conductor, Thomas Consolo foments the evening’s toil and trouble, along with composers Gluck, C.P.E. Bach, Boccherini, Koželuch, and Haydn.“Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme”(An evening of Simon & Garfunkel)7:30 Friday, May 15, 2026Greaves Concert Hall, NKUWhereas most orchestras across America bring in canned nostalgic shows (charts, cover performers, etc.), the KSO builds its own yesteryear programs from scratch (e.g. “Merry Christmas Darling”, “Boogie Nights,” etc.) thanks to the amazing talents of KSO long time arranger Terry LaBolt. Though Paul Simon was the predominant songwriter, the vocal chemistry of Paul and Art together changed the sound of folk/pop music in the 1960s. Both moved on to solo careers in the ‘70s & 80s. The KSO offers nearly all of their big hits via its studio orchestra and local voices to bring these songs to life, as they were heard on the radio — a Mother’s Day weekend program for the whole family.Subscribe Today!Tickets for each show are $19-35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and new and innovative programming unique to our region (same prices as 2012-13). For those who need to stay home, the KSO continues live streaming each concert (with multiple cameras) for the price of a single ticket. Subscribers to all five shows get in-person, preferential seating, and access to live streams with a $25 savings. Tickets are available online at kyso.org or by phone at (859) 431-6216. Join the KSO for its 34th Season!

