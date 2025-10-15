Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in September Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in September. The victim succumbed to his injuries Monday.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, at approximately 8:18 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the intersection of Montana and Rhode Island Avenues, Northeast, for reports of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was struck by a 2009 Dodge Ram that was towing a cargo trailer. The vehicle was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast and struck the pedestrian as it made a left turn to travel westbound in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the pedestrian died from his injuries. The pedestrian has been identified as 53-year-old John Robert Holland of Southeast, D.C.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25149056

