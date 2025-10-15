Infinite Borders by Netease Games Art Design Center Wins Gold in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Infinite Borders

Netease Games Art Design Center's Infinite Borders Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Design in the Graphics Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Netease Games Art Design Center as a winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their outstanding work, Infinite Borders. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Infinite Borders design within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases exceptional creativity and innovation.Infinite Borders' recognition with the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic design industry. The design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach and utility.Infinite Borders stands out in the market for its unique blend of historical and cultural significance with modern aesthetics and trends. The design incorporates pictographic characters and popular colors from the Han Dynasty, merging them with contemporary design elements to create a visually striking and culturally rich brand identity. The use of flat calligraphic brushstrokes, modern typography, and a systematic, flat design ensures ease of extension across various digital and print applications while maintaining overall brand consistency.The recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for Netease Games Art Design Center to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and creativity in the graphic design space.Brand Director: TzuYin Weng led the project, with designers ChuJun Zhang, Yan Cheng, XiaoYang Tan, Jerry Tse, and JieYu Hong contributing their expertise to bring Infinite Borders to life. The Netease Games Art Design Center team collaborated to create this award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more at:About NetEase GamesNetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc., is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. With a focus on creating immersive and engaging gaming experiences, NetEase Games has established itself as a prominent player in the industry, delivering high-quality titles to a worldwide audience.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and organized across all industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardgraphic.com

