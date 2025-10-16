The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquid Nitrogen Market to Expand at a 7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $25.25 Billion

Expected to grow to $25.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Liquid Nitrogen Market Worth?

The market size of liquid nitrogen has witnessed significant growth lately. It is set to increase from $18.31 billion in 2024 to $19.24 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth achieved in the past period is linked to its usage in industrial refrigeration, cryopreservation, food freezing, medical applications, and metal processing.

The market size of liquid nitrogen is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, soaring to $25.25 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This anticipated growth in the projection period is attributable to advancements in healthcare technologies, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, cryogenic energy storage, space exploration, and eco-friendly technologies. Key trends expected during the forecast period include cryotherapy and aesthetic procedures, biobanking and biopreservation, cryogenic storage solutions, cryogenic cooling, and rocket propulsion.

What Are The Factors Driving The Liquid Nitrogen Market?

The growth of the liquid nitrogen market is predicted to be fueled by the rising demand of the healthcare sector. This domain utilizes licensed health professionals to preserve or improve physical, mental, or emotional health. Liquid nitrogen plays a vital role in the healthcare sector for purposes such as wart removal, elimination of precancerous cells, removal of unwanted skin, and cryogenics. Frequently used as a cryogenic fluid, liquid nitrogen aids in the elimination of diseased skin and can rapidly freeze on contact with living cells. For instance, a report by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a US-based organization, revealed that National Health Expenditures (NHE) saw an increase of 4.1% in September 2024, reaching $4.5 trillion. This equates to $13,493 per person and accounted for 17.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Hence, the escalating demand from the healthcare sector will persistently steer the expansion of the liquid nitrogen market throughout the forecasted period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Liquid Nitrogen Market?

Major players in the Liquid Nitrogen include:

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Linde plc

• NexAir LLC

• Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd.

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Gulf Cryo

• Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

• Southern Industrial San Bhd

• Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

• Yingde Gases Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Liquid Nitrogen Market In The Globe?

Major corporations involved in the liquid nitrogen market concentrate on the production of liquid nitrogen controlled-rate freezers (LN2), aim at exact temperature control during the freeze phase, and serving the increasing needs of healthcare, food processing, and the biotech industries. LN2 controlled-rate freezers are advanced equipment that accurately manage the cooling and freezing procedures using liquid nitrogen, essential for those engaged in cryopreservation, specifically companies dealing with high-value biological materials needing precision during pre-storage freezing. For instance, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the US rolled out a liquid nitrogen controlled-rate freezer, the IntelliRate i67C, in June 2023. With a chamber volume of 67 liters (2.35 cu. ft.), the IntelliRate i67C is 40% bigger than the other tabletop controlled-rate freezers (CRFs) available. The design ensures fewer operations, making programming and setup easier while enhancing LN2 tracking and energy needs.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Liquid Nitrogen Market Share?

The liquid nitrogenmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Manufacturing Process: Cryogenic Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Other Manufacturing Processes

2) By Function: Coolant, Refrigerant

3) By Industry Vertical: Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Metal Manufacturing and Construction, Rubber and Plastic, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Cryogenic Distillation: Atmospheric Distillation, Fractional Distillation

2) By Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA): PSA For Nitrogen Generation, PSA For Purification

3) By Other Manufacturing Processes: Membrane Separation, Adsorption Process, Chemical Process

What Are The Regional Trends In The Liquid Nitrogen Market?

In the year 2024, North America dominated the liquid nitrogen market and held the largest share. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will see the speediest growth in the upcoming years. The liquid nitrogen market report includes a thorough study of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

