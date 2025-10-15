BPMG Brings Web3 Game Dragon Flight to LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapp Portal

BPMG

BPMG brings hit game Dragon Flight to LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapp Portal; Web3 version powered by GemHub token launches for 100M LINE users this November.

Combining Dragon Flight’s 22 million global players with LINE’s 100 million-user base will create substantial synergy,” — Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology company BPMG (CEO Ji-Hoon Cha) announced that its Web3 title Dragon Flight will be onboarded to LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapp Portal, the decentralized application platform built into the LINE messenger ecosystem. The official launch is scheduled for November 2025.

The LINE Dapp Portal, operated by LINE NEXT, allows users to enjoy various Mini Dapps directly within the LINE messenger without separate installation. Since launch, the platform has surpassed 100 million cumulative users, positioning it as one of the largest integrated Web3-enabled ecosystems in Asia.

The Web3 version of Dragon Flight introduces an economy built around the Ghub (GemHub) token — an already-listed cryptocurrency serving as the core utility token. Players can earn Ghub tokens and in-game points through gameplay, competitive leagues, and ad-based missions. The title will also integrate NFT-based items and token airdrops, expanding user engagement through play-and-earn activities.

“Combining Dragon Flight’s 22 million global players with LINE’s 100 million-user base will create substantial synergy,” said Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “Through our collaboration with LINE NEXT, we aim to accelerate the expansion of the Ghub token ecosystem across a broader Web3 audience.”

BPMG has also released an HTML5 version of Dragon Flight Classic, available through SK Planet’s OK Cashback and Viva Republica’s Toss platforms. The browser-based version enables instant play without downloads, lowering the entry barrier for users transitioning into the upcoming Web3 experience.

About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG delivers blockchain and AI solutions including the K-Mint multi-chain wallet, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and EcoSpace AI solutions. The company has raised KRW 7 billion in Series A funding and collaborates with leading IT firms such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxy Metaverse. Through its subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates gaming IPs including TalesRunner, TalesRunner RPG, and Fortress 3.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.